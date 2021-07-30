Top Crawford County volleyball players to watch entering 2021 high school season

Here is a look at some of the top returning and new high school volleyball players in Crawford County for the 2021 high school season.

Bri Ball (5-foot-11), Van Buren, So.: Ball is a two-year starter for Van Buren as a setter.

Georgia Fields (5-8), Mulberry, So.: Fields will be a first-year starter for the Yellow Jackets and is an outside hitter. "Georgia is one of the best athletes on our team. She has been spiking the ball since seventh grade and now that she has reworked her serve. She will play a big factor in our success." – Mulberry coach David Edwards

Yvette Johnson (5-6), Mulberry, Jr.: Johnson is a second-year starter and is an outside hitter. "Yvette has been one of the hardest-working players we have. Her serves, spikes, and defense will be key in games we are competitive in and win." – Edwards

Rachel Jones (5-10), Alma, Jr.: Jones is a starting setter for the Lady Airedales. "She is extremely diverse on offense." – Alma coach Kim Weaver

Rebekah McIntosh (5-11), Alma, Sr: McIntosh is a returning starter and will play either middle or outside hitter. She has the most varsity experience for Alma this season.

Bryslin Oden (5-10), Van Buren, Sr.: Oden is a middle and outside hitter for the Lady Pointers.

Jenna Williams (5-10), Alma, Sr: "Jenna is a powerful hitter and she's really explosive. We're going to rely on her for a lot of points." – Weaver

Other players to watch: Kadyn Irwin, Van Buren; Madelyn Mills, Van Buren; Mia Nichols, Alma.