Top Crawford County linebackers to watch entering 2021 high school football season

High school football in Crawford County returns in two months.

This is the second in a series of players to watch unveiled by position. The first one was for the defensive line.

Here are the linebackers to watch for the Crawford County teams for the upcoming season:

Reagan Birchfield (5-7, 190), Alma, Jr. Birchfield had 47 tackles last season, including 30 solo. He also had two sacks, six tackles for a loss, forced three fumbles and recovered two. He moves from the inside linebacker to the outside this fall..

Landon Burkhart (5-10, 170), Alma, Sr. The inside linebacker led Alma last season with 114 tackles (62 solo) with one tackle for a loss and forced two fumbles.

Hayden Morton (5-8, 145), Cedarville, Jr. Morton led Cedarville last season with 101 tackles and one interception as a sophomore and was named 3A-2 All-Conference.

Hayden Pertain (6-1, 215), Cedarville, Sr. Pertain, a 3A-2 All-Conference selection last season, had 100 tackles and one interception.

Devin Poole (5-11, 168), Alma, Sr. Poole had 60 tackles last season (36 solo) with three tackles for a loss and three fumble recoveries.

Other linebackers to watch: Jace Baker, Cedarville; Levi Burkhart, Alma; Isaac Cowlett, Mountainburg; Levi Johnson, Cedarville; Darryl Kattich, Cedarville.