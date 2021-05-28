Cedarville's football team survives rain during spring practices

Cedarville had muddy practices in the rain during the spring.

A part of the practice field was dug up due to an issue involving the heating and cooling of the high school. The team even practiced on the nearby baseball field when needed. When the team made it to Glen Wisely Field for a single practice, it still rained.

"Overall, we had a great spring," coach Max Washausen said. "We had one minor injury. He's hobbling around now, but he's going to be fine."

STANDOUTS GUIDE TEAMS TO TITLES:Van Buren standouts Connor Johnson, Pedro Rodriguez help baseball, soccer teams to state titles

LINCOLN TO LEAD ALMA BASKETBALL:'He knows how to do things right:' Dominic Lincoln looks to guide Alma basketball

The Pirates had 30 guys working in the spring and with about 95 percent showing up for each practice. For the coaching staff, those numbers were good enough to work with.

The team returns the majority of its offensive backfield, including Darryl Kattich, who could reach the 5,000-rushing yard plateau in his senior season. The Pirates mostly started sophomores on the offensive line last season and all of them return.

"They have worked hard during the offseason and the spring," Washausen said. "They did everything we expected them to do. With this junior class, we wanted to see if they were still playing like sophomores and there are some guys who really stepped up."

The goal for the spring was to see how far along the team was, start expanding the offense and take steps to improve the passing game and pass protection.

"(On defense), we're naturally physical and like to hit and tackle," he said. "Sometimes we have to tell them to pull back a little."

Washausen expects Bruce Turney, who led the team with reception yards and is among the leaders on defense, to help out even more on both sides of the ball this season.

"(Turney) has improved so much. He was already a player for us, but he's going to be a playmaker," Washausen said. "He's about 260 pounds now and he's going to be another guy who's going to be carrying the ball for us as well."

The coaching staff also took the spring to see how the different classes would work together and found that the players "meshed well together."

Cedarville will participate in some team camps and 7-on-7 events this summer starting June 2. The Pirates are scheduled to scrimmage against Quitman during the preseason and will open at home against Berryville on Aug. 27.