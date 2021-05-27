'It felt so good to be outside': Alma wraps up spring football practices, looks ahead to summer

Alma football coach Rusty Bush finally got his first spring practice.

Bush is set to begin his second year as the Alma football coach, but last season, COVID struck. The team wrapped up spring practices on May 20 and begins summer workouts on Tuesday.

"It felt so good to be outside and being able to practice with no restrictions and push the kids hard," Bush said. "One thing I require is for my coaches to bring a lot of energy to the practices. We're not going to be a fast, no-huddle team. We're going to try to simulate game conditions in practices as much as possible, and make the kids a little uncomfortable, like how you would change from offense to defense."

Bush will get his first full summer with the team without many of the COVID-19 restrictions placed by the Arkansas Health Department.

"We couldn't even hand off the ball for most of last summer," Bush said. "Being the new coach trying to put his own touches on a program, that kind of put us further behind, but we persevered."

The Airedales also hit the weight room in the offseason, and they plan to continue the work to help the linemen and other players.

"We gained about 480 pounds on the offensive and defensive lines, and we saw those guys increase their strength as well," Bush said. "We can't wait to see what they can do with the rest of the summer."

Alma will attend a team camp at Greenwood on June 4 and host a 7-on-7 competition on June 11, which will feature 24 teams from 14 schools. The Airedales will have other team camps and competitions before fall drills begin in early August, as well.

Meeting with the new basketball coach

The football coach spent some time touring the Alma School District with new basketball coach Dominic Lincoln.

"Folks have been really receptive of Coach Lincoln," Bush said. "I've gotten texts and emails from folks in Southern Arkansas telling me we have a 'home-run hire' with him. I'm excited about having him here. I'm from Fordyce, so I like my Southern Arkansas guys."