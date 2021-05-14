Van Buren athletes sign national letters of intent to play baseball, basketball, and soccer
A quartet of Van Buren athletes signed national letters of intent during a ceremony at the high school's Fine Arts Center.
Luke Hughes
Sport: Baseball
High School: Van Buren
College: Carl Albert State College (Poteau, Okla.)
Position: Pitcher
Stat: Hughes had shortened season with the Van Buren baseball team due to an injury, but was 2-1 with just seven hits, 19 strikeouts, 10 walks, and two earned runs in 13 innings pitched.
Coach Luke Weatherford: "We really missed having him on the mound this year and we would probably have won more games. Carl Albert got lucky because I really feel like Luke's best days are ahead of him."
Chris Mendoza
Sport: Soccer
High School: Van Buren
College: Central Baptist College (Conway, Ark.)
Position: Goalkeeper
Stats: Mendoza has only allowed eight goals all season and Van Buren's soccer team has 13 shutouts this season. A three-year starter as keeper.
Coach Nathan Almond: "He plays with a confidence that has infected the rest of the team."
Sam Seegar
Sport: Baseball
High School: Van Buren
College: University of Arkansas-Fort Smith
Position: Infield (Utility)
Stats: Sam Seeger has a .250 Batting average with 12 RBIs and 21 runs scored. He also has a .971 fielding percentage
Coach Weatherford: "Having a kid like Sammy is really helpful because it allows me to move players around if we have to use another pitcher without changing the lineup."
Avery Shelly
Sport: Basketball
High School: Van Buren
College: Neosho Community College (Kansas)
Position: Point Guard.
Stats:Avery Shelly averaged seven points per game, 30% from the 3-point line, 81% free-throw shooting in her only season for Van Buren. Shelly played at Northside for two seasons.
Coach Michael Kinney: "She was the heart of our team. Avery had intensity like no other girl I've seen. She hustled everywhere she went and her desire to play at a high level inspired her teammates to play at that level as well."