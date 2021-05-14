Former Van Buren outfielder Landrey Wilkerson to play for Arkansas baseball

Landrey Wilkerson reached the next step in his baseball journey.

The former Van Buren standout has committed to Arkansas after playing for Crowder College, a junior college in Missouri.

The outfielder was recruited during high school by Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn and assistant Nate Thompson. The coaches told Wilkerson he could walk on as a freshman and had the option to go to a junior college to help him get some more at-bats.

"They said I would get about 100 games," Wilkerson said. "I really wanted to get that scholarship, so I trusted them, trusted the process, and it worked out for me."

Wilkerson will be the fourth baseball player from Van Buren to play for the Razorbacks. He follows Tyler Spoon, Brandon Moore, and Craig Gentry, who is from Van Buren but graduated from Union Christian in nearby Fort Smith, and played baseball with Brian Fry's American Legion team.

"I'm very excited about going up there. It's something I've wanted since I was a kid," Wilkerson said. "I remember looking up to those guys from Van Buren who had been a Razorback. I've done everything I can to put myself in that same position and made my dream come true."

Wilkerson has a .361 batting average and a .525 OBP with 12 home runs and 58 RBIs this season.

Crowder College earned the No. 1 seed for the NJCCA Region 16 Division I tournament held in Joplin. The Roughriders (46-6) defeated Three Rivers in the sub-regional.

"We're doing pretty well," Wilkerson said. "We picked up where we left off and it feels like we didn't skip a beat. Crowder taught me how to play at this level, so I'm just going to keep doing that."