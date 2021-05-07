Pedro Rodriguez keeps things moving for the Van Buren boys soccer team

As Van Buren prepares for the playoffs next week, Pedro Rodriguez will be at the center.

The center midfielder has become a big part of his team's offense this season. He has scored 21 goals, including two games where he scored three goals.

"He's a good player with a quality touch," coach Nathan Almond said. "So he has the ball on his feet a lot, and he makes things happen."

The center midfielder a big responsibility for any team. Rodriguez is essentially responsible for controlling the field for his team.

"I have to make sure not to lose the ball in the middle of the field. If I lose the ball, then it's past me, and they can have an attack on us," Rodriguez said. "We have to make sure we move the ball and make good turns."

Van Buren (11-2) suffered a 3-1 loss to Russellville (10-1-2) on May 3. It put the team in a new race for first and reset the 5A-West Conference title. Van Buren has a final conference game against Siloam Springs (11-2) before the state tournament. A win by the Pointers will give the team the No. 1 seed and the league title. A loss drops Van Buren to No. 3 for the playoffs.

"We played well for the first 15 to 20 minutes possessing and moving the ball well," Rodriguez said. "We scored that first goal, and we just stopped putting the pressure on Russellville. We made a couple of mistakes, and they were able to score off of them."

The loss to Russellville was the first time Van Buren relinquished a lead this season, something Rodriguez doesn't want to repeat the rest of the year.

Rodriguez grew up in a family that played soccer and moved from Sallisaw to Van Buren when he was a sophomore. He was already familiar with the Van Buren program and many of its players as they played in a travel team during the offseason.

"These are my friends, and I love playing with them," Rodriguez said. "Soccer is a beautiful sport. I fell in love with it. There's an intensity with the people who come to the game, they get into it, and we can feed off that energy. It's exciting to play for them. It's amazing. It's wonderful."