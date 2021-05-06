James Lemley ready to lead way as Van Buren's newest golf coach

James Lemley is finding balance again.

In high school, Lemley balanced his extracurricular activities playing both basketball and golf for Atkins.

Starting this spring, Lemley will be taking over the Van Buren golf program. He will still remain at Northridge Middle School, where he coaches seventh- and eighth-grade basketball. Lemley has been with the Van Buren school district for the past seven years.

"It was easy for me to do both at Atkins because there's no overlap," Lemley said. "After basketball practice, I would go out to hit a bucket of balls or get a round of golf in. It just fit in really well with my schedule."

At Atkins, he was on the Class 3A All-Conference team and top medalist at the conference meet. He placed third at the 3A state tournament and was eighth in the state overall.

He attended Pratt Community College (Kansas) where he was team captain and was named all-conference for two years. Lemley earned All-American honors at Palm Valley Golf Club (Phoenix) in 2003 and was inducted into the Pratt CC Hall of Fame.

He finished at William Woods University (Missouri). Again, he was team captain and made all-conference for two years.

"I think I was the fourth class of boys," Lemley said of William Woods, which was previously an all-girls college. "The girls' golf program was always in the Top 10, but the boys' program is now Top 10. We like to think we helped kickstart it. It's been fun to watch them get better year after year."

Lemley wants that kind of success at Van Buren.

"I would like to get a kid in the overall golf tournament and maybe get a Top 3 golfer," Lemley said. "Getting a conference and a state championship would be nice, but I got to be realistic too. When I think it can happen. We will make it happen."

Van Buren currently has five boys and three girls on the squad for next season and will have tryouts May 10-12. Play will start Aug. 2 with a tournament for the girls in Springdale. The boys will begin play the following week.

"It might be the most competitive meet of the season," he said. "I want to make every kid the best golfer they can be. I love golf because it is such an individual sport. Which is why I started to play. I love no matter what happened on the course, all the accountability was on me."

The team will use Cedars Country Club and Eagle Crest as its home courses this season.