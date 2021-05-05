Crawford County's high schools' top performers for May 3-7

These are the top performers in Crawford County for the week of May 3-7.

Tuesday

Track

Girls

Chloe Morrow, Cedarville: Morrow finished third in the triple jump with her personal best of 35 feet, 1 inch, at the Class 3A State Meet in Prescott.

Cedarville Relay team: The squad (Jordan Hightower, Katey Oden, Emily Mizell, Katie McBroom) finished third in the 1,600-meter relay.

Softball

Kelsey Shepherd, Alma: Shepherd batted 4 for 5 and provided the walk-off RBI single to give Alma an 11-10 win against Greenbrier.

Taelynn Perry, Alma: Perry was 3 for 3 with three RBIs. Alma finished in a tie for second in the 5A West.

Jocelynn Harless, Alma: Harless batted 2 for 4 with three RBIs, including a two-run double. Alma will be the No. 3 seed for the state tournament.

MacKenzie Martin, Alma: Martin earned the win and hit 2 for 4.

Abigail Smith, Alma: Smith was 2 for 4.