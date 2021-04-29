Van Buren soccer player Carlie Nguyen fits in new role as goalkeeper

Carlie Nguyen could play anywhere on the soccer field — forward, midfielder, defender, but an opportunity came for her to help Van Buren's girls soccer team and she took it.

Van Buren lost its two starting goalies early in the season. Both were injured in back-to-back weeks and Nguyen, who had practiced some at goalie, was asked if she would take over the role.

The senior jumped into the role of the team's goalkeeper.

MORE:Cedarville's Chloe Morrow is the Press Argus-Courier's Girls Basketball Player of the Year

MORE:Mountainburg's Ethan Gregory named Press Argus-Courier's Boys Basketball Player of the Year

"I started out a couple of times in the fall and I thought because I missed a few goals that I wouldn't be allowed back there," Nguyen said. "I was back on the field and thought that was where I needed to be. But they needed someone in the goal, I tried it again, and I guess I did well enough so they kept me in there."

Nguyen began playing soccer as a sophomore but found it a better fit for her skills and abilities than track and basketball.

"I had friends who played, so I thought I would try it out," Nguyen said. "I started to like soccer more because I could use my speed to my advantage and be more aggressive. It was difficult at first to figure out where to pass the ball when someone is running at you, but it's easier now."

The Lady Pointers are sitting at 6-8-2 overall and 4-5-1 in the 5A West. Van Buren is still battling for the No. 4 seed to the Class 5A state tournament and Monday's make-up game against Mountain Home could determine which team gets that final playoff spot.

"It'll be nice because Van Buren hasn't been to the state playoffs in years," Nguyen said. "I know in the past few years we haven't been close as a team even though we had some skilled players. This year there's definitely more team chemistry.

"We have to have confidence. We can do well and beat the teams we should beat, but we have to keep working at it. We are having fun this season. As a sophomore, we didn't have a winning season and now we're just a couple of games away."

MORE:How Aldaberto Flores overcame challenges to become Van Buren's high school soccer captain

Nguyen began on defense and saw time as a forward during her sophomore season. She only had a few games last year before everything was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wherever I can help the team, I'll do it just as long as we play to have fun and win," Nguyen said. "I think honestly, I could play any position, just as long as I can get the ball,"

"We threw the jersey at her and we told her if she did well enough and she liked to play goalie, she could keep it," Van Buren coach Brian Dodson said. "And she's been doing that ever since. She's a great person and a hard worker. It takes a lot of guts to stand in the net like that and just wait for the ball when she's the kind of person who wants to chase after it."