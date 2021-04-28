Meet the Press Argus-Courier's All-Area high school girls basketball team
Meet the five members of the Press Argus-Courier's All-Area girls basketball team.
Annie Beasley
Mountainburg, Sr.
Position, Height: Forward, 5-2
Why chosen: Beasley was named to the Class 2A All-State team. She averaged 11.1 points, seven rebounds, 2.7 steals, and 2.3 assists per game.
Brooklyn Kannady
Van Buren, Jr.
Position, Height: Guard, 5-9
Why chosen: The returning junior averaged 11.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and two steals per game.
Loryn Kelley
Alma, Sr.
Position, Height: Forward, 5-11
Why Chosen: The Briar Cliff signee led the Lady Airedales with 12 points and seven rebounds per game.
Payton King
Mulberry, Sr.
Position, Height: Post, 5-11
Why Chosen: King was named to the Class 1A All-State team and has been all-conference for the last three years. King averaged 11 points and five rebounds per game.
Chloe Morrow
Cedarville, Sr.
Position, Height: Guard, 5-3
Why chosen: Morrow averaged 12.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 2.3 steals per game.
