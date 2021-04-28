Meet the Press Argus-Courier's All-Area high school girls basketball team

Meet the five members of the Press Argus-Courier's All-Area girls basketball team.

Annie Beasley

Mountainburg, Sr.

Position, Height: Forward, 5-2

Why chosen: Beasley was named to the Class 2A All-State team. She averaged 11.1 points, seven rebounds, 2.7 steals, and 2.3 assists per game.

Brooklyn Kannady

Van Buren, Jr.

Position, Height: Guard, 5-9

Why chosen: The returning junior averaged 11.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and two steals per game.

Loryn Kelley

Alma, Sr.

Position, Height: Forward, 5-11

Why Chosen: The Briar Cliff signee led the Lady Airedales with 12 points and seven rebounds per game.

Payton King

Mulberry, Sr.

Position, Height: Post, 5-11

Why Chosen: King was named to the Class 1A All-State team and has been all-conference for the last three years. King averaged 11 points and five rebounds per game.

Chloe Morrow

Cedarville, Sr.

Position, Height: Guard, 5-3

Why chosen: Morrow averaged 12.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 2.3 steals per game.

