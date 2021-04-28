Cedarville's Chloe Morrow is the Press Argus-Courier's Girls Basketball Player of the Year

Chloe Morrow wasn't going to go out every night and score 30 points.

But the Cedarville senior brought a level of consistency needed for her classmates who had four different coaches in the past five seasons.

For her efforts and leadership on the court, Morrow is the Press Argus-Courier's Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

It wasn't easy for the the 5-foot-3 guard though, and one aspect she wrestled with was composure.

BOYS PLAYER OF YEAR:Mountainburg's Ethan Gregory named Press Argus-Courier's Boys Basketball Player of the Year

"As a sophomore and a junior, it was hard for her to understand that she wasn't going to be perfect every time," coach Andrew Tencleve said. "The biggest difference was that she did a better job maintaining her composure. She'll have her moments, but she made a lot of progress. Chloe deserves a lot of credit for being coachable and making the kinds of adjustments she needed, to make herself a better player and to make us a better basketball team."

Tencleve coached for the Cedarville boys team for the past 12 years and only got to begin working with the girls' team during the last two weeks of 2020. Once the state lifted some of the COVID-19 restrictions in June, he had limited work opportunities with the team. He was the fourth coach Morrow, and the other four seniors, had since the seventh grade at Cedarville.

MEET THE BOYS TEAM:Here is the Press Argus-Courier's boys basketball 2020-21 All-Area team

"As a team, we talked about how we needed to have goals as a team and as individuals. Coach T helped us get back on track," Morrow said. "We wanted to do better and knowing that we could and having a coach who knew we could make a difference for us."

After finishing 12-15 last season, Cedarville finished 18-8 overall and knocked on the door to claim first in 3A-4 Conference but had to play three games in five days after being out of school for almost a week due to a late winter snowstorm. To add to it, Morrow injured her ankle but still continued to play.

"I think the gutsiest game she played was that first game after the snow against Paris. She probably shouldn't have played, but she did finish with 17 points," Tencleve said. "The games that stood out for me, are when she's gone up against another elite player. She would get her regular numbers, but she will lock up her opponent, and she was a big part of why we would force 22 turnovers each game."

Both the player and the coach admitted it wasn't how either one wanted the season to end. Morrow, who averaged 12.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.3 steals this season, is eyeing dentistry as her career and isn't planning on playing basketball in college.

"I think we're gonna see Chloe and all five of these seniors - five, 10, 15 years down the road - and each of them will be successful," Tencleve said. "They have their priorities straight, they're intelligent and they're great kids who are going to great successful adults."