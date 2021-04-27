Here is the Press Argus-Courier's boys basketball 2020-21 All-Area team

These are the five members of the Press Argus-Courier's All-Area basketball team for the 2020-21 season.

Austin Cluck

Cedarville, Sr.

Position, Height: Forward, 6-1

Why chosen: The Cedarville senior averaged 15.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists. He shot 45.3% from 3-point distance and made 91.3% of his free throws.

Waylon Cluck

Mountainburg, Sr.

Position, Height: Forward, 6-2

Why chosen: Cluck averaged 12.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

Ethan Gregory

Mountainburg, Sr.

Position, Height: Guard, 6-0

Why chosen: Gregory averaged 22.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 3.6 steals and was selected to the Class 2A All-State team.

Avery Salisbury

Van Buren, Sr.

Position, Height: Guard, 6-3

Why chosen: Salisbury averaged 18 points and six rebounds per game. He shot 58% from the floor, 42% from the 3-point line and 71% from the free-throw line.

Nate Whalen

Alma, Sr.

Position, Height: Forward, 6-7

Why chosen: Whalen averaged 12.6 points and 7.2 rebounds this season,, and he shot 52.4% from the floor.