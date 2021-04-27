Here is the Press Argus-Courier's boys basketball 2020-21 All-Area team
These are the five members of the Press Argus-Courier's All-Area basketball team for the 2020-21 season.
Austin Cluck
Cedarville, Sr.
Position, Height: Forward, 6-1
Why chosen: The Cedarville senior averaged 15.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists. He shot 45.3% from 3-point distance and made 91.3% of his free throws.
Waylon Cluck
Mountainburg, Sr.
Position, Height: Forward, 6-2
Why chosen: Cluck averaged 12.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game.
Ethan Gregory
Mountainburg, Sr.
Position, Height: Guard, 6-0
Why chosen: Gregory averaged 22.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 3.6 steals and was selected to the Class 2A All-State team.
Avery Salisbury
Van Buren, Sr.
Position, Height: Guard, 6-3
Why chosen: Salisbury averaged 18 points and six rebounds per game. He shot 58% from the floor, 42% from the 3-point line and 71% from the free-throw line.
Nate Whalen
Alma, Sr.
Position, Height: Forward, 6-7
Why chosen: Whalen averaged 12.6 points and 7.2 rebounds this season,, and he shot 52.4% from the floor.