Crawford County's high schools' top performers for April 26-30

Monday

Softball

Embery Caldwell, Van Buren: Caldwell picked up both wins in the doubleheader against Siloam Springs and finished with a combined 15 strikeouts with four hits. Caldwell also hit a combined 5 for 7 with four RBIs.

Ashlyn Michael, Van Buren: Michael was 3 for 4 with an RBI as Van Buren won the first game 15-0 in four innings.

Belle Brown, Van Buren: Brown hit 3 for 3 with an RBI and the Lady Pointers finished with 17 hits in the first game.

Riley Lowrey, Van Buren: Lowrey hit a grand slam in the bottom of the fourth in the second game and was 2 for 3.

Alexis Gibson, Van Buren: Gibson was 2 for 3 as the Lady Pointers won the second game 10-0.

Abigail Smith, Alma: Smith was 2 for 2 as Alma split with Greenwood in the doubleheader and won the nightcap 4-2.

Taelynn Perry, Alma: Perry was 2 for 3 in the second game. Greenwood won the first game 10-0.

Baseball

Connor Johnson, Van Buren: Johnson earned the win with 10 strikeouts, two walks, and four hits as Van Buren won 4-1. Johnson also hit a combined 5 for 6 with three RBIs in the doubleheader.

Breckin Waters, Van Buren: Waters was 2 for 2 with two runs scored and three RBIs in the second game as the Pointers won 13-0.

Malachi Henry, Van Buren: Henry was 2 for 2 with an RBI.

Devin Gattis, Van Buren: Gattis picked up the win in the second game as he scattered five hits across five innings with three strikeouts.

Josiah Weaver, Alma: Weaver hit 2 for 3 with one run scored in the second game as the Airedales dropped the doubleheader to Greenwood.

Zack Holt, Alma: Holt was 2 for 3 with an RBI in the nightcap.