Alma basketball coach Stan Flenor announces he will retire at end of the school year

Long-time Alma boys basketball coach Stan Flenor announced to his team Monday he would be retiring at the end of the school year.

Flenor won 457 games during the past 30 years. He led Alma to a pair of state titles with wins against Little Rock Mills in 2005 and against Sylvan Hills in 2011.

The Airedales were state runner-up to Jacksonville in 2013.

The 2005 championship was the first for the Alma boys basketball team. He won it the same day his wife Madelyn Flenor guided her team with Chanlee Bottoms, to win the girls title.

Athletic Director Doug Loughridge said no decision had been made as of Monday as to whether the school district will choose the next coach from within the district or conduct an outside search for a coach.