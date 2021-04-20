Crawford County's high schools top performers for April 19-23

Here are Crawford County's high school top performers from April 19-23

Monday

Track

Girls

Gracie Carter, Van Buren: Carter earned the high point at the Pointer Relays as she placed first in the long jump, triple jump, 100-meter hurdles, and was third in the 200-meter run.

Chloe Cazzell, Van Buren: Cazzell won the 300-meter hurdles, and took second in both the long jump and triple jump. The Lady Pointers won the Pointer Relays with 135 points.

Aubree Wille, Van Buren: Wille nabbed first in the 3,200-meter run.

Chloe Morrow, Cedarville: Morrow was third in both the long jump and triple jump.

Rebekah McIntosh, Alma: McIntosh earned second in the high jump.

Alexxis Johnston, Alma: Johnston was third in the 400 .

Van Buren's Relay Teams: The squads placed first in the 3,200-meter relay, second in both the 400 and 800 relays.

Boys

Conner Stacy, Alma: Stacy placed first in the high jump and was second in the 110-meter hurdles.

Savaughn Watkins, Van Buren: Watkins picked up second in the 800.

Logan Chronister, Alma: 2nd 300 hurdles

Tobey Sayaxomphou, Van Buren: Sayaxomphou nabbed third in the triple jump.

Kyle Jones, Alma: Jones was third in the 400.

Alma's Relay Teams: Alma's squads were second in both the 3,200- and 400-meter relays, and third in the 100 relay.

Van Buren's Relay Teams: The Pointer squads placed second in the 800 and third in the 3,200.