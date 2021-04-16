Alma baseball player Ledger Anderson moonlights as a firefighter

To hear Alma baseball coach Brian Fry describe Ledger Anderson, there's an expectation of meeting a superhero.

"He plays baseball by day and he moonlights as a firefighter."

For Anderson, it's just an extension of who he is: Someone who wants to help others.

"In firefighting, those situations are where someone may feel hopeless," Anderson said. "I want to bring them that hope."

When he's not in school or playing baseball, Anderson volunteers with Crawford County Rural Fire District No. 1 as a junior firefighter. The district covers Rudy, Bond Special, Dean Springs, and the Lancaster communities. The crew will also assist other municipal fire departments as requested or needed.

As a junior firefighter, Anderson is kept out of harm's way and unable to ride the trucks if they're speeding to an emergency. Scott Price, the chief with No. 1, said junior volunteers begin at age 16, are trained to help with certain activities and can become a full volunteer when they turn 18.

"He's a great kid and tries every way he can to participate and help us out," Price said. "He's going to make a good firefighter when he turns 18 and we're tickled to have him."

His step-dad, James Wadkins, also is a volunteer firefighter.

"When he came back from working in the oilfields, he went back to being a volunteer firefighter. It sounded like something I wanted to do," Anderson, who began at age 16, said. "I went to a couple of meetings and... that's what I do now. You have to be willing to work hard, volunteer your time, and help other people."

TIME TO RAKE:Three-year starter Bailey Webb helps fuel Alma's hitting at the plate

ALMA HOOPS SIGNEE:Alma's Loryn Kelley adds to her game, signs with Briar Cliff to play basketball

He'll get calls at 1 or 2 in the morning and still show up for classes when school begins. Anderson has even shown up at baseball practice covered in smoke after battling a grass fire earlier in the afternoon.

At their first meeting, Anderson told coach Brian Fry to "put him anywhere he can help the team."

Anderson starts in center field and has volunteered his arm to pitch for the Airedales this season. He bats in the bottom half of the lineup and has a .329 on-base percentage for Alma (5-15). Fry said Anderson has about a .950 fielding percentage and is "a key component of our outfield."

"He gets a great read on the ball and will go all out," Fry said. "When it's 100 degrees or 30, he moves at full speed. You don't have very many centerfielders who would leave their feet during batting practice, but that's what he does. He just goes all out and takes every ball off the bat with a purpose. That's what makes him a successful baseball player and it's also going to make him successful in whatever he does in life."

Alma didn't win a game when Anderson was a sophomore and last season was cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic. While there are a few wins this season, Anderson knows it's about building for the future.

"We were more than ready to get back out here," Anderson said. "We wanted to change that record, so we're putting in the hard work and getting after it."

That's just how he plays. The work Anderson and the other Alma seniors put into practice have carried over to the other players.

"All of them, especially Ledger, take pride in what they're doing. They create their own opportunities and their own energy so that makes my job a lot easier, knowing these guys want to play and they love to play baseball, and they love to practice," Fry said. "They have fun, they stay loose, and that's what we need the younger guys to see. That type of leadership is what we're looking for and the type that this group of seniors is providing."

Anderson plans to attend college and become an EMT or paramedic to add to his firefighting skills, and is considering playing college baseball, as well.

"Ever since I was little I've always wanted to help people, help around the house, just whatever I can," Anderson said. "And just do whatever I can to help the team get a win."