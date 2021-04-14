Three-year starter Bailey Webb helps fuel Alma's hitting at the plate

Alma picked up the 5A West doubleheader win on Tuesday at the Pointer Softball Field. The Lady Airedales took the first game 4-2 and wrapped up the second 4-0.

The team pounded out 19 hits in both games as the team continues its surge at the plate.

Senior Bailey Webb was 2 for 3 in each game, with an RBI in the nightcap.

Webb, a three-year starter, is averaging around .485 this season for Alma (16-7, 7-3 5A West) with a .514 OBP and a .706 slugging percentage.

“She’s hitting the ball really well and doing a good job for us in the lineup,” Alma coach Parrish said. “She’s also doing a great job for us in the right field … what you expect from a senior.”

She’s the only other returning senior for the team this season along with Kelsey Shepherd.

“Bailey is a fun girl to be around. She brings a lot of energy and she’s been a good leader for us,” Parrish said.

After the Van Buren tournament, where Bailey had a pair of home runs, Parrish changed up the lineup and the team swept Russellville in a doubleheader by a combined total of 26-1. The Lady Airedales also defeated Pottsville 12-1. Alma had 26 hits against Russellville in two games. The squad had a combined 42 hits in the Siloam Springs conference doubleheader.

"Even though Bailey is sitting at the bottom of the lineup, we still got to produce hits," Parrish said. "We’ve been fortunate to have anyone being able to get a hit and score runs for us because you never know who is going to get the hit we need. That’s a good thing for us right now."

Lydia Swarnes, batting ninth, had two hits in the second game while Shelbi Hesson, batting seventh, added two hits in the first game.

"The lineup is really solid now," Webb said. "We’re getting used to hitting behind someone. It took a while for us to get back into a rhythm."

Webb, who had two home runs in one game against Mena at the Van Buren Tournament, enjoys her role in the right field.

“There’s a lot of action out there but not grounders. I’m not a grounder person,” Webb said. “Grounders have a chance to pop up and hit you in the face.”

Webb has played softball since she was 5.

“I love the atmosphere that is brought to the games and I enjoy being outside more than I do being inside,” Webb said. “Travel ball is more like you stick with a team and that becomes your family. With high school softball, you’re making friendships that will last forever.”

Webb is looking forward to attending Arkansas Tech University at Ozark and go into optometry like her father.

The doubleheader had three home runs as Van Buren dropped to 5-15 overall and 2-8 league play. Ashlyn Michael was 3 for 3 with a solo home run in the first game.

Taelynn Perry added a three-run home run in the second game for Alma. Makenzie Martin had a two-run home run in the first game.