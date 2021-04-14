Crawford County's high schools top performers for April 12-16

Here are Crawford County's high school top performers from April 6-9

Tuesday

Track

Chloe Morrow, Cedarville: Morrow won the long jump (16-feet, 1 inch) and triple jump (34-3) at the Mansfield Quad City Relays. She prequalified for the Class 3A state meet in the triple jump.

Katie McBroom, Cedarville: McBroom placed second in the triple jump (33-8.5).

Soccer

Isabella Carbonia, Alma: Scored one goal in the Lady Airedale 2-1 loss to Greenwood.

Softball

Bailey Webb, Alma: Webb combined to hit 4 for 6 in the doubleheader with an RBI.

Makenzie Martin, Alma: Martin pitched both games and scattered 14 hits across 14 innings with three walks and six strikeouts. Martin also hit 2 for 3 in the first game.

Taelynn Perry, Alma: Perry hit a three-run home run as Alma won the first game 4-2.

Shelbi Hesson, Alma: Hesson was 2 for 3 in the nightcap and the Lady Airedales won 4-0.

Ashlyn Michael, Van Buren: Michael hit 3 for 3 with a solo home run in the first game.

Baseball

Haden Roark, Van Buren: Roark had a combined 6 for 8 (4 for 4 in the second game) during the doubleheader against Alma. Roark added three RBIs and hit three doubles.

Eli Gilreath, Van Buren: Gilreath was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two doubles as Van Buren defeated Alma 10-0 in the first game.

Connor Johnson, Van Buren: Johnson earned the win in the first game as he finished with six strikeouts and one hit in six innings of work. He also had a combined 4 for 6 with two RBIs.

Sammy Seeger, Van Buren:Seeger had a combined 5 for 8 with three RBIs and two doubles.

Tanner Callahan, Van Buren: Callahan was 2 for 4 with two doubles in the first game.

Devin Gattis, Van Buren: Gattis won the second game as the Pointers repeated the 10-0 score against Alma. Gattis scattered five hits across six innings with 10 strikeouts.