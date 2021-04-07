Crawford County's high schools top performers for April 6-9
Here are Crawford County's high school top performers from April 6-9
Tuesday
Baseball
Connor Johnson, Van Buren: Johnson threw a complete game with nine strikeouts and four hits as Van Buren defeated Mountain Home 1-0 in the first game of the doubleheader.
Eli Gilreath, Van Buren: Gilreath hit a solo home run at the top of the second for the only score.
Haden Roark, Van Buren: Roark was 2 for 4 with two RBIs as Van Buren won the nightcap 8-1 at Mountain Home. Roark has at least two hits in five of his last seven games.
Devin Gattis, Van Buren: Gattis threw 91 pitches and gave up three hits and a run with nine strikeouts in the second game.
MORE:Why Alma's baseball seniors are helping change the culture around the program
MORE:Cedarville's McBroom is back on track after high-point win
Zack Holt, Alma: Holt was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs in the 4-3 loss to Russellville in the first game.
Caden Gifford, Alma: Gifford was 2 for 4 in the 4-0 nightcap loss to Russellville.
Lucas Hayes, Alma: Hays hit 2 for 4 as the Airedales collected seven hits in the second game.
Softball
Makenzie Martin, Alma: Martin combined to throw for nine innings in the doubleheader as she gave up four hits with 13 strikeouts.
Makinzie Erwin, Alma: Erwin batted 3 for 4 with 4 RBIs as Alma won the first game 16-1.
Taelynn Perry, Alma: Perry batted 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs in the first contest. Alma had 17 hits and seven batters had two or more hits.
Abigail Smith, Alma: Smith batted 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs as Alma won the second game 10-0.
Haley Allen, Van Buren: Allen was 2 for 3 with 1 RBI in the 9-2 nightcap loss at Mountain Home, who swept the doubleheader.