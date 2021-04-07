Cedarville's McBroom is back on track after high-point win

Katie McBroom is back on track.

The Cedarville senior scored 41 points in her first track meet of the season at the Lincoln Wolfpack Relays on April 1.

McBroom won the 400-meter run and the triple jump, where she was just two inches away from matching her personal best of 33 feet, 6 inches. That alone had McBroom and her coach Jarrod Remer excited for the rest of the season.

"For my first meet and just get that close ... I can't wait to get back out there and compete again," McBroom said. "With track, I can't say that I enjoy running but it's something I'm good at. I'm competitive, and I like winning, so this (sport) has been a good combination for me."

McBroom is often maxed out to a total of six events and will sometimes compete in back-to-back events.

"I've been doing the 800 and turning around to do the 200 very next event," McBroom said. "I've been doing that since the seventh grade so it really doesn't seem like that big of a deal to me now."

McBroom has just two more meets this season (Greenwood and the Pointer Relays) over the next two weeks before the district meet at Waldron and state at Prescott. She will also participate in the state heptathlon.

"I wanted to run track in college and some college coaches have continued to check up on me but right now," McBroom said. "When my junior year got canceled because of COVID, I kind of liked that break. We'll see how the rest of the season goes."

McBroom has been a staple of the Cedarville track program since she was a seventh grader. She and her friends were all going to try out for the team but McBroom ended up being the only one on the track.

"I'm just proud of the way she's shown up every day to work and does what we ask her to do," Remer said. "She'll run in events that she wants to do but does it because she knows it can help the team with points."

Since then, others have joined the team, including classmate Chloe Morrow, who has also won high point and both shared the award as sophomores.

As an eighth grader, McBroom was part of the 2017 squad to win the 3A Region 1 West Conference title. She won the triple jump and placed in the 800, 200, 400 and the pole vault. In 2018, she joined Katelynn Oden and Morrow to be named to the 3A West 1 All-Conference team after competing at the state meet.

In 2019, McBroom and Morrow tied for the high-point honor with 36 points each at the conference meet, and with just four Lady Pirates competing at the event, the team finished second overall.

"Katie is very competitive," Remer said. "She always wants to do better, whether is it's to cut her time down just a little bit or jump just a little bit further. She's also a really good teammate as far as supporting the other girls on the team. That's one thing I'm appreciative of and is someone we're really going to miss next year."