How Ashlyn Kinsey's decision to play one sport has helped Van Buren softball team

Ashlyn Kinsey had to make a decision before the start of the school year.

Her choice was between playing two sports for Van Buren or staying with just one.

She was just one of two seniors for the softball team and the only four-year returning starter. So while it was a tough choice, it was one she needed to make.

"I definitely miss being around the other basketball players," Kinsey said looking over the softball field from the press box. "I didn't want to have to choose between basketball and softball but this was where I needed to be.

"This has also been the best experience I've had with the softball team."

"We talked about it before she made her decision that she would be only returning senior starter," Van Buren coach Andy Williams said. "If they're coming out after basketball and are good enough to play, there may be flaws in their swing, but we can't work with them because it's April and we have games. This gave us time to work together."

While Kinsey showed improvement during the offseason and preseason, she was benched during one of her first games.

"She dropped a couple of balls at first base and I sat her down for some games," Williams said. It wasn't a popular decision, but after the game, we talked about how she needed to show the improvement she made during the off-season."

Kinsey had another decision to make: How to respond.

"I think what happened is that I get stuck in my own head. I had too many people telling me to focus on other things. I had to just push that all out and just concentrate on the things to help me get it done and that has helped," Kinsey said. "I have better quality at-bats now. I've been putting the ball into play more and hitting it harder, which is what they want us to do."

She also hasn't dropped another ball playing at first base. In her last game, she had three hits reach the fence. Two were caught and the third went over.

"I feel like my at-bats have more quality now than at the start of the season," Kinsey said. "It's about keeping the other team off-balance and I feel that if I can do that, it would help my team."

Her decision to stick with softball has helped Kinsey emerge as a leader of the team.

"She's kind of the mama out there, I think," Williams said. "She's a great kid and the sweetest person. It's been neat to watch her become a leader, to be vocal, and say the sort of things that needs to be said to her teammates."

Kinsey's leadership style to connect with her teammates one-on-one also fits into her career goal of attending the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith and become an ultrasound technician.

"I like to help people and have that personal connection with others. When I talk with one person, I'll end up talking to everyone because I don't want them to feel excluded," Kinsey said. "Everyone gets along, we support and try to help each other. There is so much talent on the team this season. If we don't get it done this year, they'll definitely get it next year."