Crawford County's high schools top performers for March 22-March 28

Here are Crawford County's high school top performers from March 22-April 1.

Thursday

Baseball

Haden Roark, Van Buren: Roark batted 2 for 3 in Van Buren's 8-4 loss to Southside. Roark has at least two hits in four of his last five games.

Track & Field

Katie McBroom, Cedarville: McBroom scored 41 points to earn the High Point award at the Wolfpack Relays. She won the 400-meter run and the triple jump, placed second in both the 100 and 200, and was fourth in the long jump.

Soccer

Girls' Soccer

Meghan Hutchison, Van Buren: Hutchison scored two goals as Van Buren defeated Vilonia 4-2.

Boys' Soccer

Kylan Almond, Van Buren: Almond scored one goal and had an assist as the Pointers defeated Vilonia 7-0.

Manases Delafuente, Van Buren: Delafuente scored one goal and added an assist.

Pedro Rodriguez, Van Buren: Rodriguez scored two goals.

Tuesday

Girls' Soccer

Meghan Hutchison, Van Buren: Hutchison scored a goal within the first minute of the game as the Lady Pointers defeated Alma 2-0.

Katherine Alonzo, Van Buren: The junior scored the second goal for the Lady Pointers with about 10 minutes left in the game.

Boys' Soccer

Pedro Rodriguez, Van Buren: The junior scored four goals as Van Buren defeated Alma 6-0.

Baseball

Connor Johnson, Van Buren: Johnson gave up just one hit with nine strikeouts as the Pointers defeated Greenwood 2-0 in the first game of the doubleheader.

Haden Roark, Van Buren: Roark had his fourth straight game with at least two hits as he went 3 for 3 with two runs scored in the first game.

Lucas Hays, Alma: Hays was 2 for 3 in the first game of the doubleheader in the 13-1 Siloam Springs loss.

Logan Taylor, Alma: Taylor was 2 for 3 with a RBI in the nightcap as Siloam Springs won 14-4.

Softball

Abigail Smith, Alma: Smith batted 3 for 5 with three RBIs as the Lady Airedales defeated Siloam Springs 22-0.

Kelsey Shepherd, Alma:Shepherd was 3 for 4 with three RBIs. Alma finished with 19 hits.

Mackenzie Martin, Alma: Martin was 3 for 4.

Taelynn Perry, Alma: Perry was 3 for 3.

Monday

Baseball

Branson Brogan, Alma: Brogan batted 2 for 4 with a RBI as Alma defeated Ozark 8-6.

Jacob Machen, Alma: Machen batted 2 for 2 with a RBI.

Chandler O'Kelley, Alma: O'Kelley came in for relief and picked up the win in five innings of work. He gave up one hit over five innings with one earned run.

Isaac Cowett, Mountainburg: Cowett batted 2 for 2 with three RBIs and a double as the Dragons defeated Mulberry 17-1.

Zach Jones, Mountainburg: Jones batted 2 for 2 with three RBIs and a double.

Softball

Ember Caldwell, Van Buren: Caldwell batted 2 for 3 with two RBIs as the Lady Pointers defeated Ozark 13-0 in a nonconference game. She also threw a no-hitter with eight strikeouts.

Tessa Leonard, Van Buren: Leonard batted 2 for 2 with three RBIs.

Emily Henson, Mountainburg: Henson batted 2 for 3 as the Lady Dragons defeated Mulberry 8-5.

Friday

Baseball

Tanner Callahan, Van Buren: Callahan earned the win after throwing for three innings with three strikeouts. He also had two hits as the Pointers defeated Pulaski Academy 8-1.

Connor Johnson, Van Buren: Johnson batted 2 for 4 with two RBIs.

Kevin Mills, Alma: Mills batted 2 for 4 in the 9-2 nonconference loss to Sylvan Hills.

Thursday

Baseball

Connor Johnson, Van Buren: Johnson had 10 strikeouts in six innings with four hits as the Pointers defeated Har-Ber 4-3.

Haden Roark, Van Buren: Roark batted 2 for 4.