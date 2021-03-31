Mountainburg sweeps Mulberry in baseball, softball

Mountainburg swept county foe Mulberry on Tuesday in both baseball and softball.

The Dragons won the baseball contest 17-1, while the Lady Dragons scored late to secure their first win of the season, 8-5.

Here are the takeaways from Tuesday's games:

Mountainburg runs away with win

The Dragons (2-1 in 2A-4 conference) pounded out 11 hits and had nine free passes to first.

"We finally got our bats going and hit the ball well, " coach Zach Pense said. "I tell these guys to be patient and look for the pitch you want. A walk is just as good as a hit to get on first base."

Ryan Steinseck gave up just two hits and a walk with two strikeouts in his two innings of work. Freshman Glavine McDonald added a strikeout in the third. The umpires called the game after 2.5 innings.

Mulberry awaits Salazar to return

The Lady Jackets are 0-2 to start the season. Arel Ferguson returns as the head coach after a successful basketball season. In addition to basketball, rain and spring break have limited the Lady Jackets' start this season.

"We're young but have some experience," Ferguson said. "We have Raylee Salazar coming back next week. She's going to pitch for us, and we'll be able to move some other people around."

Salazar tore her ACL at the start of basketball practice this past season and will return in time for Mulberry's first conference game next week against County Line.

"We're excited. We're going to try to get better and be competitive," Ferguson said. "We allowed some errors to let Mountainburg get back into the game, and they got some good hits that were out of reach or out of pocket for us."

Mountainburg softball bats

The Lady Dragons (1-3) picked up their first win of the season after defeating county foe Mulberry 8-5 on Tuesday afternoon in Mountainburg.

"We needed this win," Mountainburg coach Brittany Gregory said. "Our bats and confidence haven't been very high, so we needed this to build upon for the next game. We're looking to get a conference win so we can continue to build our confidence."

The Lady Dragons had nine hits for the game, including four at the bottom of the sixth Pinch hitter Payton Steffey's two-run single broke the 5-5 tie.

Mulberry seeking that first win

"We have a lot of leadership from the seniors this year and a lot of guys who haven't played, and guys who didn't get a lot of playing time last season," Mulberry coach David Edwards. "We have a lot of talent, and it's just about applying it."

"I expect these guys to play to what they're capable of," Edwards said. "With Joe Fleener, Joe Lewis, and Corbin House, I believe we can turn it around. Our biggest issue is getting down in the first inning. I think we can surprise people if we can overcome that hump."

"They faced a lot of adversity," Edwards said."If they can get that first win, they'll understand that they can do this and that Mulberry is capable of being a good baseball team,"