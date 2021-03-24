Seeger's walk-off single seals win for Pointers in nonconference baseball game

Sam Seeger's walk-off single down the third-base line was the difference.

The senior's hit in the bottom of the seventh inning gave Van Buren a nonconference win and handed Wister (Okla.) its first loss of the season in a 6-5 win Tuesday night at the Field of Dreams.

The outing allowed Van Buren to get a game in before school resumes after spring break.

"It's great to be back out here," coach Luke Weatherford said. "Perfect weather. Full stands. Wister brought a lot of people. It was just a great night for high school baseball."

The Pointers (8-3) traveled to Har-Ber for another nonconference game on Wednesday.

These are the four takeaways from Tuesday's game.

Seeger's Big Hit

Down 5-2 with four hits through the first six innings, Van Buren opened the bottom of the seventh with one out. Three hits later, Tanner Callahan's RBI double got the Pointers moving.

Haden Roark reached home on a wild pitch, and Van Buren was trailing by one. Connor Johnson walked, and Easton Reichard was intentionally walked to load up the bases.

Seeger was 1 for 3 going into his final at-bat.

"After Easton got intentionally walked, the coach just told me not to try to power hit or go for a home run, just put the ball in play," Seeger said. "I saw the fastball and knew that was my shot."

Seeger's shot went down the third base line and allowed two runs to end the game.

Fifth Inning

Wister (9-1) took the lead with four runs at the top of the fifth.

Trey Krebbs hit a two-run single, which landed between left and centerfield. Four batters later, Tucker Wooten added a shot which sprinted across the first base line for two more runs to make it 4-2.

"We gave up an 0-2 count and a 3-2 count that didn't go our way, and they dropped a couple of hits on us," Weatherford said. "Our guys did good, though. They kept the game reachable and came up with some big outs. You never know what out or run is going to be the big one, so you got to keep playing."

Wister Defense

The Wildcats had two errors, but the Pointers stranded only five runners through the first six innings off of four hits. In comparison, Wister stranded 10.

"Wister did a great job," Weatherford said. "Those first two pitchers are really good, and the team played good defense behind them."

Wister, a Class A school, completed a couple of double plays, and the pitchers gave up just four hits, including Connor Brady's two-run home run in the second inning.

Waiting for Luke

The Pointers are without one of their main pitchers, Luke Hughes. He experienced some pain in his elbow in his last outing and has an MRI next week to see when he can return.

"We got a great a start with Tanner Callahan and had a couple of other guys come in," Weatherford said. We're going to need someone to step up. They just got to get out there and get some work."