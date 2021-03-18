Crawford County's high school top performers for March 10-16

Here are this week's Crawford County high school top performers:

Wednesday's Games (March 10)

Boys Basketball

Ethan Gregory, Mountainburg: Gregory scored 29 points in the 66-62 loss to Melbourne in the first round of the Class 2A state tournament.

Jodin Davidson, Mountainburg: Davidson added 16 points.

Baseball

Tanner Callahan, Van Buren. Callahan was 2 of 4 from the plate as Van Buren defeated Russellville, 5-1.

Breckin Waters, Van Buren: Waters had at least two hits (4 for 6) in back-to-back games in the doubleheader split against Russellville.

Connor Johnson, Van Buren: The starting pitcher threw for seven innings with two hits and eight strikeouts in the first game.

Thursday's Games (March 11)

Boys Basketball

Austin Cluck, Cedarville: The Pirates' leading scorer had 16 points in the 59-45 loss to Central Arkansas Christian at the 3A Class State tournament.

Austin Swaim, Cedarville: Swaim tossed in 13 points.

Friday's Games (March 12)

Soccer

Kaydin Minshull, Alma: The freshman scored the game-winning goal to defeat Vilonia 3-2.

Fernando Romero, Van Buren: The junior scored one goal and had an assist as the Pointers won 3-1. Van Buren took 41 shots but only 15 on the frame.

Baseball

Breckin Waters, Van Buren: Waters went 2 of 3 at the plate with a double as the Pointers won 6-5 against Fayetteville. He had three straight games with at least two hits in each.

Track

Girls

Alexxis Johnston, Alma: The junior placed first in the 400-meter run.

Haley White, Alma: White took second in both the 100-meter hurdles and 300 hurdles.

Gracie Carter, Van Buren: The Lady Pointer senior won both the 100-meter dash, the 100 hurdles, and the triple jump. She was also second in the 200 and the long jump.

Chloe Cazzell, Van Buren: The senior took first in the 300 hurdles and the long jump, and third in the triple jump.

Aubree Wille, Van Buren: The sophomore placed first in the 800.

Elizabeth Yancey, Van Buren: Yancey won the discus and was second in the shot put.

Boys

Conner Stacy, Alma: Stacy placed first in 300 hurdles and was second in the high jump.

Tuesday's Games (March 16)

Soccer

Girls

Keila Ramirez, Van Buren: The senior scored one goal as the Lady Pointers won their first 5A West Conference game.

Meghan Hutchinson, Van Buren: The freshman scored a goal.

Boys

Fernando Romero, Van Buren: Romero scored two goals as the Pointers defeated Greenwood 6-1.

Kylan Almond, Van Buren: The junior has scored one goal in each of his last two conference games.

Baseball

Jacob Machen, Alma: Manchen hit 2 for 3 in the first game as Alma swept Vilonia 3-1, 10-9 in the doubleheader.

Logan Taylor, Alma: Taylor threw for all seven innings in the first game with five hits, six strikeouts.

Kevin Mills, Alma: Mills hit 3 for 5 with two RBIs, two runs and a double.

Derek Hatcher, Alma: The shortstop was 2 for 3 with a double.

Noah Likens, Alma: Likens threw a complete game (seven innings) in the nightcap with six hits and three earned runs.

Haden Roark, Van Buren: Roark hit a combined 4 for 9 in the doubleheader win against Greenbrier, 7-4, 6-0. He also had a double and two RBIs.

Connor Johnson, Van Buren: The starting pitcher was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a triple in the first game. He also picked up the win for seven innings of work with six hits, three earned runs, and six strikeouts.

Tanner Callahan, Van Buren: Callahan hit 3 for 4 in the second game.