Crawford County's high school top performers for March 4-9

Here are this week's Crawford County high school top performers:

Thursday's Games (March 4)

Girls Basketball

Jordan Watkins, Mountainburg: Scored 15 points in the 66-58 loss to Flippin in the 2A Region 1 tournament in Magazine.

Kailey France, Mountainburg: Scored 11 points.

Payton King, Mulberry: Scored seven points in the 50-19 loss to Jasper in the 1A Region 1 tournament at Lead Hill.

Boys basketball

Austin Cluck, Cedarville: Scored 19 points in the 56-53 win against Valley Springs at the 3A Region 1 tournament held at Bergman.

Ethan Gregory, Mountainburg: Scored 16 points in the 74-35 win against Alpena in the 2A Region 1 tournament.

Jodin Davidson, Mountainburg: Scored 15 points.

Austin Byron, Mountainburg: Scored 13 points.

Darryl Kattich, Cedarville: Scored 13 points.

Softball

Ashlyn Michael, Van Buren: Went 3-for-4 with two RBIs in the Lady Pointers' 16-6 loss to Northside.

Boys soccer

Kylan Almond, Van Buren: Scored one goal and added two assists in the 5-1 win at Poteau.

Pedro Rodriguez, Van Buren: Scored one goal and added two assists.

Girls soccer

Kenzi Talbot, Van Buren: Scored two goals in the Lady Pointers' first win of the season, 3-1 at Poteau.

Friday's Games (March 5)

Boys basketball

Austin Cluck, Cedarville: Scored 23 points in the regional semifinals and hit seven 3-pointers as the Pirates defeated Waldron 55-53.

Zach Jones, Mountainburg: Scored 21 points in the 56-46 regional semifinal win against Mansfield.

Ethan Gregory, Mountainburg: Scored 13 points.

Girls track and field

Aubree Wille, Van Buren: Won both the 1,600- (5:40.44) and 3,200-meter (12:23.04) runs at the Van Buren Running Festival.

Gracie Carter, Van Buren: Won the 100-meter hurdles (17.2) and took second in the 100 (13.11).

Chloe Cazzell, Van Buren: Finished second in the 300-meter hurdles (53.2).

Boys track and field

Martin Nunez, Alma: Finished second in the 800-meter run (2:18.14) at the Van Buren Running Festival.

Logan Chronister, Alma: Placed second in the 300-meter hurdles (43.64).

Saturday's Games (March 6)

Boys basketball

Ethan Gregory, Mountainburg: Scored 15 points in the 49-46 loss to Lavaca in the regional finals.

Jodin Davidson, Mounainburg: Scored 12 points.

Darryl Kattich, Cedarville: Scored 11 points in the 73-40 loss to Bergman in the regional finals.

Austin Cluck, Cedarville: Scored 11 points.

Zach Jones, Mountainburg: Scored 10 points.

Baseball

Tanner Callahan, Van Buren: Batted 2-for-3 with two RBIs as the Pointers defeated Batesville 17-2 at the Prep Baseball Report (PBR) Tournament at Rogers.

Breckin Waters, Van Buren: Batted 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored against Batesville.

Devin Gattis, Van Buren: Earned the win for five innings of work with five hits and six strikeouts as the Pointers defeated Paragould 5-1.

Monday's Games

Softball

Ember Caldwell, Van Buren: Batted 2-for-3 with two RBIs in the 12-3 loss to Heritage.

Tuesday's Games

Baseball

Kevin Mills, Alma: Batted 2-for-3 in the first game of the 5A West doubleheader against Mountain Home. The Airedales lost 4-3 and 10-0.

Connor Johnson, Van Buren: Batted 2-for-4 in the 8-3 loss to Northside.

Weston Bufkin, Cedarville: Batted 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored in the 15-4 loss to Booneville.

Softball

Makenzie Martin, Alma: Batted 4-for-7 in the doubleheader against Mountain Home. The Lady Airedales lost 3-0 and 4-3 with a walk-off hit in the bottom of the seventh.

Taelyn Perry, Alma: Batted 5-for-7. Both Perry and Martin had back-to-back home runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game, 3-3.

Boys soccer

Eric Dover, Alma: Scored the winning goal on a pass from Derek Johnson with 2:56 remaining to defeat Dardanelle, 2-1.

Ashton Outlaw, Alma: Scored a goal, his first for the season.

Pedro Rodriguez, Van Buren: Scored one goal as Van Buren defeated Northside, 2-0.

Fernando Romero, Van Buren: Scored a goal.

Girls soccer

Olivia Reed, Alma: Scored a free-kick goal in the 2-1 loss to Dardanelle.

