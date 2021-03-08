Summers, Edelen win state wrestling titles for Van Buren

LITTLE ROCK — Van Buren picked up a couple of individual state titles on Friday at the Class 5A State Wrestling meet held at the Jones Center.

Shiloh Summers won at 106, defeating Jacksoppn Witherington in a 5-3 decision.

Junior Trevor Edelen won at 120, a 7-4 decision in a rematch with Keaton Wasson (Hot Springs Lakeside), who defeated Edelen in triple overtime at the 5A West Conference meet.

"You could just see it in Trevor's eyes," Van Buren coach John Petree said. "He came to take care of business. He just put the gas on and never let up.

"It certainly was a big weekend for us, I'm happy with how it turned out. Last year, we set the bar pretty high with nine placing at the state meet, and this year we had ten between the girls' and boys' teams."

Senior Seth Villanueva was third at 170 and sophomore Taylor Smith nabbed third at 132.

Smith was seeded fifth and Villanueva was seeded sixth going into the tournament.

"Both of those guys out-wrestled their seedings and won matches they weren't projected to win," the coach said. "These guys did a good job and really had some great matches."

Sophomore Grant King picked up fourth at 195.

Freshman Kolton Sims, who was unseeded, became the third Van Buren freshman to earn a medal as he finished sixth at 145.

Senior Savaughn Watkins placed sixth (152).

"For Savaughn and all these guys, to finish as a state placer is something to be proud of," Petree said. "We go back to work on Monday to get stronger. We got to get back to the grind. We have a bunch of young kids and we have to be our best if we're going to beat the best."