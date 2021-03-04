Expectations continue to run high for Alma baseball and coach Brian Fry

Brian Fry is a Crawford County guy.

During my first summer at the Press Argus-Courier, I met Brian when he was spending his summers coaching Van Buren's American Legion team at the Field of Dreams.

I kept stats for him a few games. When he was shorthanded, it was the first and only time I was allowed near the scoreboard.

He seemed content working a regular job in Fort Smith and coaching baseball in the summers. Something clicked. Brian went back to school, got his teaching degree and became a high school baseball coach.

His first gig was to help rebuild Northside's program. But Crawford County came calling, and he was back as the head coach for Alma for the 2020 season.

Alma's baseball team finished 2019 without a win, but with a strong class of seniors and some promising juniors and sophomores, things were looking up. The Airedales opened with success, and they were finding their footing before the start of conference play.

The unthinkable happened.

The COVID-19 pandemic swept through the country, and everything shut down. The states canceled sports, and kids began remote learning from home.

When I talked to him last spring, he was still excited to be in Alma, but he was also heartbroken for the seniors. "I wanted them to have a special year," he said.

Days rolled into weeks, and months ticked away. By June, rumors were floating that the state would lift restrictions and student-athletes could resume some outdoor activities. It was too late for the high school development season, but it didn't matter to Brian or the Airedales. Baseball was coming back.

"We were chomping at the bit," Fry said. "We knew we had some guys on the mound that could throw for us. If you have that, you have a chance. It has taken them a while to develop their approach at the plate, but they've done everything right so far."

On Tuesday, the team won their first game of the season, 2-1, with a walk-off single by Jacob Machen. Alma loaded up the bases with one out with a walk, a hit by a pitch, and a fielder's choice.

"We told the guys they have to have high expectations for themselves and compete at a high level every day," Fry said. "They created their opportunities, for them to come out and do this for themselves. I told Jacob I wanted to cry with him."

Coincidentally, Fry is the latest head coach for Alma to come from Van Buren. Frank Vines (football) and Stan Flenor (basketball) have taken their respective programs to win state titles.

During a ceremony to introduce new coaches for the Airedales early last year before COVID-19 struck, I pointed this out to Brian, and I asked him, "any pressure?"

He just grinned.

"No pressure. That means good things are going to happen for us."