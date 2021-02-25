Seating will be limited for Arkansas Regional Tournaments

The Arkansas Regional tournaments for Classes 1A-4A will have a different look and feel this season as schools prepare to meet the Arkansas High School Activities Association's requirements while working with the Arkansas Department of Health.

The AHSAA is selling tickets through aractivities.org/tickets. Click through either the "Purchase Tickets" button or "Tickets" at the top of the website. The tournament has limited seating capacity.

Mulberry (Class 1A), Cedarville (Class 3A) and Mountainburg (Class 2A) are still in the hunt for regional seedings. District tournaments wrap up Saturday.

Mulberry visits Lead Hill for its regional. Cedarville is going to Bergman, and Mountainburg will visit Magazine for their regional tournaments. Ozark hosts the Class 4A regional tournament for area schools.

All the regional tournaments for Class 1A-4A begin on Wednesday. The times set for each day are 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. This arrangement grant schools time to clean and disinfect after each game. Fans and teams can expect to enter at least an hour before tipoff.

The individual schools will not stream games during the regional tournament, but the AHSAA will feature the state playoff games this season through an app.

Teams will be limited to a maximum of 15 players on the roster, and total team personnel cannot exceed 20, including coaches, statisticians, scorekeepers and managers.