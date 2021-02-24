Crawford County's high school top performers for Feb. 20-23
Here are this week's Crawford County high school top performances.
Saturday
Swimming
Boys
Ian Holland, Alma: Finished third in the Men's 100 Yard Fly (1 minute, 1.15 seconds) and fourth in the Men's 100 Yard Back (1:09.32) at the 5A West Conference Swim Meet.
Monday
Basketball
Girls
Annie Beasley, Mountainburg: Scored 21 points as the Lady Dragons defeated Johnson County Westside 67-45 in the quarterfinals of the 2A-4 Conference District tournament. Mountainburg travels to Mansfield on Thursday.
Haley Reed, Mountainburg: Scored 19 points.
Jordan Watkins, Mountainburg: Scored 14 points.
Tuesday
Soccer
Girls
Perla Castro, Van Buren: Made a diving save around the 12-minute mark in the second half to preserve the 0-0 season opener against Southside.
Boys
Jose Zarate, Van Buren: Scored two goals as the Pointers won their season opener 6-0 against Southside. Four other players scored one goal each.
Baseball
Tanner Callahan, Van Buren: Went 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs, and the Pointers won the preseason Benefit Game 7-4 at Rogers.
Basketball
Girls
Chloe Morrow, Cedarville: Scored 17 points as the Lady Pirates defeated Paris 50-37 in the 3A-1 Conference District quarterfinals. Cedarville travels to Mansfield on Thursday for the semifinals.
Brooklyn Kannady, Van Buren: Scored 16 points as the Lady Pointers won 51-47 in overtime at Alma.
Halyn Carmack, Alma: Scored 12 points in the Lady Airedale's 51-47 overtime loss to Van Buren.
Anna Hightower, Cedarville: Scored 12 points.
Skylyr Coleman, Van Buren: Scored 11 points.
Loryn Kelley, Alma: Scored 11 points.
Elizabeth Rainwater, Van Buren: Scored eight points and had six rebounds. Rainwater's free throw with :25 remaining tied the game and sent it into overtime.
Boys
Jacob Coursey, Alma: Scored 15 points, including four treys, in Alma's 58-57 loss to Van Buren.
Nathan Whalen, Alma: Scored 13 points.
Jose Estrada, Van Buren: Scored 13 points as Van Buren won 58-57 against Alma.
Tyler Williams, Mulberry: Scored 13 points as Northwest Arkansas Classical Academy upset the Yellow Jackets 52-50 in the quarterfinals of the 1A-1W Conference District tournament.
Avery Salisbury, Van Buren: Scored 11 points. He also hit a buzzer-beater about mid-court to give the Pointers the 58-57 win.
Brandon Miller, Van Buren: Scored 10 points.
Ian Price, Mulberry: Scored 10 points.
Coaches email me your top performers at gmitchell@pressargus.com or tag me on Twitter: @CourierGeorge.