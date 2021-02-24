Crawford County's high school top performers for Feb. 20-23

Here are this week's Crawford County high school top performances.

Saturday

Swimming

Boys

Ian Holland, Alma: Finished third in the Men's 100 Yard Fly (1 minute, 1.15 seconds) and fourth in the Men's 100 Yard Back (1:09.32) at the 5A West Conference Swim Meet.

Monday

Basketball

Girls

Annie Beasley, Mountainburg: Scored 21 points as the Lady Dragons defeated Johnson County Westside 67-45 in the quarterfinals of the 2A-4 Conference District tournament. Mountainburg travels to Mansfield on Thursday.

Haley Reed, Mountainburg: Scored 19 points.

Jordan Watkins, Mountainburg: Scored 14 points.

Tuesday

Soccer

Girls

Perla Castro, Van Buren: Made a diving save around the 12-minute mark in the second half to preserve the 0-0 season opener against Southside.

Boys

Jose Zarate, Van Buren: Scored two goals as the Pointers won their season opener 6-0 against Southside. Four other players scored one goal each.

Baseball

Tanner Callahan, Van Buren: Went 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs, and the Pointers won the preseason Benefit Game 7-4 at Rogers.

Basketball

Girls

Chloe Morrow, Cedarville: Scored 17 points as the Lady Pirates defeated Paris 50-37 in the 3A-1 Conference District quarterfinals. Cedarville travels to Mansfield on Thursday for the semifinals.

Brooklyn Kannady, Van Buren: Scored 16 points as the Lady Pointers won 51-47 in overtime at Alma.

Halyn Carmack, Alma: Scored 12 points in the Lady Airedale's 51-47 overtime loss to Van Buren.

Anna Hightower, Cedarville: Scored 12 points.

Skylyr Coleman, Van Buren: Scored 11 points.

Loryn Kelley, Alma: Scored 11 points.

Elizabeth Rainwater, Van Buren: Scored eight points and had six rebounds. Rainwater's free throw with :25 remaining tied the game and sent it into overtime.

Boys

Jacob Coursey, Alma: Scored 15 points, including four treys, in Alma's 58-57 loss to Van Buren.

Nathan Whalen, Alma: Scored 13 points.

Jose Estrada, Van Buren: Scored 13 points as Van Buren won 58-57 against Alma.

Tyler Williams, Mulberry: Scored 13 points as Northwest Arkansas Classical Academy upset the Yellow Jackets 52-50 in the quarterfinals of the 1A-1W Conference District tournament.

Avery Salisbury, Van Buren: Scored 11 points. He also hit a buzzer-beater about mid-court to give the Pointers the 58-57 win.

Brandon Miller, Van Buren: Scored 10 points.

Ian Price, Mulberry: Scored 10 points.

Coaches email me your top performers at gmitchell@pressargus.com or tag me on Twitter: @CourierGeorge.