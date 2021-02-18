Why Mulberry senior Amee Parish came back to basketball after walking away from the game

MULBERRY — On the court, Amee Parish provides a significant presence for Mulberry as they prepare to head into postseason play and help get the Lady Jackets back to the state basketball tournament.

Off the court, she excels in the classroom and will be her senior class' salutatorian. Parish has plans to attend Henderson State to study either business or sociology with plans to attend law school.

"Being an athlete has taught me a lot about respect and patience. It also keeps me on top of my schoolwork," Parish said. "It also teaches me how I need to develop to become better for my teammates and myself."

Parish is part of the senior class who have been with coach Arel Ferguson since the coach has arrived in Mulberry when they were seventh-graders along with other seniors Holly Roe, Monica Fisk, and Payton King.

"Fergie has been a second mom to me. She has kept me on top of my schoolwork and has been there every time I’ve needed someone. She’s helped me mature in so many ways and I’m so thankful for her," Parish said. "She has always had faith in us even when no one else did.

"People would tell her we weren’t going to make it and she told them they were wrong. I couldn’t ask for a better person to look up to."

Parish came close to leaving basketball prior to her freshman year, but found herself lured back to the court.

"I missed the sport. I went to every single game even though I didn’t play and realized how much it helped me," Parish said. "I wanted to be on the court making the decisions, playing the game. I didn’t want to be the fan who went to every game, I wanted to be the player who changed the game."

Back in the early part of the season, Parish scored a career-high 31 points against Deer by hitting seven three-pointers.

"She's a hard worker and a good student," Ferguson said. "She is really competitive and is a good all-around kid."

Parish's passion for reading

Parish spends her time with family, especially her two nieces and reading.

Her favorite author is Astrid Scholte and her favorite book is "Caraval" by Stephanie Garber. She's also a fan of the Harry Potter series. Parish is currently reading "The Winter's Curse" by Mary Stone.

"I'm in love with the fantasy genre in case you couldn't tell," Parish said. "When I was younger, I always got into a bit of trouble, and I would get grounded. I became involved with the library and I've been hooked ever since."

Reading also helps her love-hate relationship with English in school.

"It isn’t bad if it’s a good topic, but I don’t like poetry. It’s my favorite because it just comes naturally," Parish said. "I love the complications of English Literature and I find them fascinating. I love learning new words and finding new books. I think the part I don’t like is having to analyze the literature based on sentence structure. I analyze books a different way, so it tends to clash."