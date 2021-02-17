Petree brothers continue to build Van Buren's wrestling program

Walk or wrestle.

The Petree brothers, John and Dakota, came from a wrestling-rich background in Oklahoma. From uncles to cousins, everyone wrestled. "You either learned to walk first or wrestle. Those were the only two options," John Petree said.

That is the kind of mentality the wrestling coaches want to bring to the Van Buren community.

The high school team has seen some success but the future of the sport and Van Buren's continued success lies in the youth leagues where wrestlers can begin at five years old.

"Just competing for a state title at that age will certainly give them a competitive edge as they get older," Dakota Petree said.

For the wrestlers and the coaches, the goal is to be at the top. Van Buren's program has finished runner-up in the conference meets and regularly produces wrestlers who reach the 100-win plateau.

This season, the Lady Pointers won the girls' conference title and await to see what they can do at the state meet. The Pointers finished runner-up behind Greenwood at the 5A West meet. Both brothers said it was the growing community support that has helped the program and one of the reasons why Dakota was eager to join John in Van Buren.

John Petree knew at some point he wanted his brother to join him at Van Buren.

John came from Sallisaw before the 2018 season to take over the Pointer Wrestling program and his brother followed about a year later.

"I had a lot of help with other coaches and volunteers and I wouldn't trade for any of them," John said. "But having my brother here, another wrestling coach, I can take care of the things a head coach has to and fully trust my brother to conduct the practices."

"I'll just let him keep doing all the head coaching stuff," Dakota said. "He can keep all the paperwork, emails, and phone calls. I'm enjoying doing what I'm doing now."

Dakota entered the office sweaty like he had been working out. He had just been demonstrating moves and techniques to the other wrestlers.

"It's no different than a coach working with his or her team, showing them how to shoot (basketball) or run a pattern on the football field," Dakota said. "What is different is that we can explain all the techniques that we can, but unless we get with them and show them how to do it, they may not fully understand.

"Also, it's a lot of fun working with the kids like that."

It helps that Van Buren's wrestlers are not just excited about the program but gung-ho about practicing.

The kids are bused from the middle schools, the high school, or drive over there on their own to the Freshman Academy where the wrestling program has taken up residence in the tornado shelter.

"In most places, it's hard to get the kids to come to practice especially during the off-season," Dakota said. "Here? It doesn't matter if we're in-season or out of season, we have to sometimes kick the kids out of here if we want them to go home.

"They're here. They want to learn and I love it."