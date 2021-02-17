Van Buren area high school basketball top performers for Feb. 12-13

Follow this week's high school sports action with a list of the top performances.

Friday's games

Girls

Amee Parish, Mulberry: Scored 16 points as Lady Jackets defeated Ozark Catholic 44-21.

Jodin Davidson, Mountianburg: Scored 12 points.

Payton King, Mulberry: Scored seven points and had nine rebounds.

Boys

Ethan Gregory, Mountainburg: Scored 37 points with 13 rebounds as the Dragons defeated Lavaca 62-47.

Tuff Villines, Mulberry: Scored 22 points as Mulberry defeated Ozark Catholic 64-47.

Joseph Lewis, Mulberry: Scored 20 points.

Austin Cluck, Cedarville: Scored 19 points in 64-35 win against Cossatot River.

Waylon Cluck, Mountainburg: Scored 12 points (four three-pointers).

Dylan Cluck, Cedarville: Scored 11 points.

Saturday's games

Boys

Ethan Gregory, Mountainburg: Scored 29 points as the Dragons clinched the No. 1 seed for the regional tournament defeating Magazine 64-35.