Van Buren area high school basketball top performers for Feb. 12-13
Follow this week's high school sports action with a list of the top performances.
Friday's games
Girls
Amee Parish, Mulberry: Scored 16 points as Lady Jackets defeated Ozark Catholic 44-21.
Jodin Davidson, Mountianburg: Scored 12 points.
Payton King, Mulberry: Scored seven points and had nine rebounds.
Boys
Ethan Gregory, Mountainburg: Scored 37 points with 13 rebounds as the Dragons defeated Lavaca 62-47.
Tuff Villines, Mulberry: Scored 22 points as Mulberry defeated Ozark Catholic 64-47.
Joseph Lewis, Mulberry: Scored 20 points.
Austin Cluck, Cedarville: Scored 19 points in 64-35 win against Cossatot River.
Waylon Cluck, Mountainburg: Scored 12 points (four three-pointers).
Dylan Cluck, Cedarville: Scored 11 points.
Saturday's games
Boys
Ethan Gregory, Mountainburg: Scored 29 points as the Dragons clinched the No. 1 seed for the regional tournament defeating Magazine 64-35.