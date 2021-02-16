Van Buren takes 5A-West girls wrestling title with 6 individual wins

Addison Loney and Lillian Jones helped lead the Van Buren Pointers to win their first 5A West Conference title in Greenwood on Saturday.

Both Loney and Jones were named Outstanding Wrestlers at the meet. Loney, who placed runner-up at the conference meet last season, was recognized as the top middleweight wrestler while Jones was the top lightweight wrestler.

The Lady Pointers placed first in six of the eight matches they entered. There were 10 total weight classes overall.

"I thought we wrestled pretty good," Van Buren coach John Petree said. "I hope we can build on this momentum as we head to state. Both teams showed up. The girls were outstanding. We had some tough losses in the boys' division but many of them came back to finish third or fourth."

The state wrestling tournament was moved back to March 3-5. The girls will compete on the first day at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock followed by two days of the boys' compeitition.

Jones won the 100 weight class and Loney took first in the 124 class. Other first-place wrestlers include Violet Summers (108), Cassidy Pledger (132), Alexis Schmotzer (140), and Danielle Archer (150), the team's only senior on the roster.

Samantha Vasquez was second in the 165 and Grace Burns was fourth (108).

Shiloh Summers (106) had the lone win for the Pointers, who finished runner-up behind Greenwood. Trevor Edelen was second in the 120 and Van Buren had five finish third with Taylor Smith (132), Kolton Sims (132), Savaughn Watkins (152), Seth Villeneuva (170), and Grant King (195). Placing fourth was Tryston Gish (126), Tommy Evans (138), and Zach Nipper (220).