Weather postpones Class 5A State Bowling for Van Buren

Miranda Lockey and the rest of the Van Buren bowling squad will have to wait for the start of the Class 5A state bowling tournament.

The bowling tournament was postponed because of winter weather moving through most of Arkansas this week.

Lockey was the high-pin winner in the women's division and will be joined by teammate Terri Smith, who placed third. Courtney Coombes and Rily Brooks missed the cutoff by 10 and 15 pins respectively and are considered alternates.

The tournament was slated for the Jonesboro Bowling Center on Wednesday and Friday, but Jonesboro and other parts of northeast Arkansas were under an ice storm warning through Thursday.

Coach Kevin Ross announced the postponement on the team's Facebook page Wednesday morning. Van Buren and the 5A West teams were set to roll on Friday. Ross said the state tournament would be rescheduled next week.The Pointers, who are defending Class 6A state champions, finished second to Benton at the 5A West meet. The Lady Pointers will send two individuals to the state meet.