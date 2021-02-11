Van Buren area high school basketball top performers from Monday and Tuesday
Here are the high school basketball top performers from Monday and Tuesday.
Tuesday's games
Girls
Payton King, Mulberry: King scored 20 points in the 50-47 OT win against County Line.
Avery Shelly, Van Buren: Shelly scored 20 points in the 76-43 loss to Greenwood.
Annie Beasley, Mountainburg: Beasley scored 16 points in 74-37 loss to Acorn.
Kailey France, Mountainburg: France scored 15 points.
Katie McBroom, Cedarville: McBroom scored 15 points in the 53-52 loss to Paris.
Chloe Morrow, Cedarville: Morrow scored 14 points.
Makayla Pearcy, Cedarville: Pearcy scored 10 points.
Boys
Austin Swaim, Cedarville: Swaim scored 21 points in the 50-42 win against Paris.
Avery Salisbury, Van Buren: Salisbury scored 19 points in a 60-45 win against Greenwood.
Drew Battles, Alma: Battles scored 19 in 50-36 loss to Siloam Springs.
Jose Estrada, Van Buren: Estrada scored 17 points.
Ethan Gregory, Mountainburg: Gregory led with 16 points in the 64-58 overtime loss to Acorn.
Jodin Davidson, Mountainburg: Davidson scored 13 points.
Waylon Cluck, Mountainburg: Cluck scored 11 points.
Brandon Miller, Van Buren: Miller scored 11 points.
Conner Myers, Van Buren: Myers scored 10 points.
Ian Price, Mulberry: Price scored nine points in the 63-40 loss to County Line.