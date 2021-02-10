Menu for Super Bowl LV fuels watching Brady-Mahomes duel

Super Bowl Sunday is a family tradition that began when the Wife and I were dating in college and the Cowboys won more than six or seven games in a season.

We hosted a small gathering of friends as an excuse to prepare a ridiculous amount of food starting in 1992 and haven't stopped since.

It didn't matter who was playing in the Super Bowl (because after 1995, it wasn't the Cowboys) we were going to have food and watch the game.

We didn't host a bunch of people this year but we still had a lot of food. I made famous bread pudding to go along with my red beans and rice. The Wife ordered some pulled pork and cheesy potatoes from Pink Flamingos and we were set.

Here is a look at the Hits and Misses from Super Bowl LV.

Never really been a fan of the guy because the Patriots were always beating up the Jets. However, from start to finish, Brady showed why he will be recognized as one of the greatest quarterbacks to play the game.

Patrick Mahomes (Hit a lot). Mahomes never seem to get into a rhythm enough to get the Chiefs moving along. This may be the blueprint to stopping the Chiefs next season. My Mom called during the game to ask me, "Is this really the Chiefs team that everyone has been talking about?"

When it comes right down to it, the Chiefs just got shoved around and it made them look like they didn't belong out there on the football field.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Hit). If games are won and lost on the offensive line... Tampa Bay absolutely won the game on Sunday. Brady was hurried four times (a new post-season record), giving him plenty of time to pick off the Kansas City defense.

Good for the NFL to give tickets to 7,500 first responders and medical personnel (must be inoculated first) to attend the Super Bowl.

NFL (Miss). It was bad for the NFL to allow another 14,500 people to attend and not give them the same inoculation requirements as the First Responders.

My new favorite pastime is to go on social media and watch my friends, who are turning into old men, whine and bemoan about the music during the Super Bowl (and the Grammy's or any other music award show). They don't disappoint. The Wife and kids enjoyed the show.

Commercials (Miss). With the exception of the new "Falcon and the Winter Soldier" trailer and the Drake and Paul Rudd cameo in the State Farm ad, the rest was rather forgetful.

Penalties (Push). You have to play well enough to overcome your mistakes and penalties. The game wasn't even close and Kansas City couldn't overcome those first-half obstacles.

Overall

The Mitchells won. The Chiefs may have lost the game but the food and the company were great.