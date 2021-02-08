Villenueva sheds weight, Van Buren heads to conference

Seth Villenueva wanted to shed some weight.

He had been wrestling in the 220-weight class but was about 195 pounds. During the off-season, Villenueva set a goal for himself and went after it.

He dropped over 25 pounds to qualify for the 170-weight class. The change hasn't always worked the way he wanted but he's happy with his decision.

"It was tough. I went from eating whatever to only eating certain foods at certain meal times, and also working out a bit more," Villenueva said. "I feel 100 percent better. I'm healthier and I feel better about everything I do."

"He's had an up and down year and I anticipate him to place at state," Van Buren Coach John Petree said. "The biggest adjustment for Villenueva was adjusting to the different style of wrestling in the 170 class. As the weight classes get smaller, the speed of the opponent tends to increase."

"At 220 the center of gravity is different. I could take just about anyone down but since I dropped... it's a little hard to get someone off their feet because they can react quicker," said Villenueva. "There's more energy from the 170 guys and they don't give up."

"Wrestling isn't for everyone which is why I like it. If it were easy, everyone would do it. To make the team is special. There are only 15 spots available to compete and I'm one of those 15."

On To Conference

The Van Buren men's wrestling team will head to the conference tournament on Feb. 13 at Greenwood with just a handful of upperclassmen, but Petree likes what he sees with his team.

"Right now, Greenwood is the team to beat. They got a bunch of upperclassmen so they're going to be tough," said coach John Petree. "Coach Johnathan Taylor has done a really good job over there... but don't count us out.

"No matter who the kid is, you still have to go out and wrestle and I like our chances."

Other Van Buren Wrestlers

• Shiloh Summers (106) is sitting with a 25-2 record and is projected to win the 106 title after not placing last season as a freshman.

• Trevor Edelen (120) is 26-2 this season.

• Taylor Smith (132). "This is the toughest weight-class in the state. I'm looking for him to do great things. If he can touch you, he can pin you."

• Tommy Evans, Nick Hunter (138).

• Kolton Sims (145) sits at about .500.

• Savaughn Watkins (152) is 10-3. Watkins didn't wrestle the majority of January but is expected to seeded third or fourth in the state tournament.

• Hans Mortenson (160). "Another hard-nosed kid who goes out there and works every day to get better. He's hard to pin and will some matches."

• Trent Nehf (182). A sophomore but the coach said once they get his wrestling up to speed he's going to be one to watch in the next couple of years.

• Grant King (195) is 19-3 this season as a sophomore. "He's having an excellent year. He'll probably be the No. 1 seed for the conference tournament and based upon how he does there he could also be the No. 1 or 2 seed for the state tournament."

• Zach Nipper (220) weighs in around 194 or 195. "I'll have to give props to Zach, he'll take shots up against the bigger kids. I wish I could get some of the other wrestlers to attack the way he does."

• Doug Giron (Heavy Weight) has recently come out to wrestling. "We needed a big guy in a big way and we're lucky that he was willing to give it a try. I just wished we had him at the beginning of the year."