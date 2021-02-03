Crawford County high school top performers from Monday, Tuesday

Caleb Jenkins bowled a 633 in Monday's first round of the Class 5A Conference meet in Conway.

The Pointers sit in second place behind Benton with half of the teams competing on the first day. Other top performers for Van Buren include Jake Pullan (609) and Omar Franco (549).

The Lady Pointers, who didn't field a full team, finished fourth out of five teams after the first day. Miranda Lockey paced Van Buren with her 438. Terri had a solid start to the day with a 182 and finished with 393.

BASKETBALL

Girls

Jordan Watkins, Mountainburg: Scored 18 points (vs. Westside) and 13 (vs. Future School).

Amee Parish, Mulberry: Scored 23 points as the Lady Jackets beat Oark 45-14.

Maggie Burrough, Mountainburg: Scored 18 points as the Lady Dragons defeated Future School 76-57 on Monday.

Payton King, Mulberry: Scored 16 points against Oark.

Haley Reed, Mountainburg: Scored 14 points in 63-39 victory against Westside on Tuesday.

Annie Beasley, Mountainburg: Scored 13 points against Future School.

McKenzie Marion, Cedarville: Scored 13 points as the Lady Pirates defeated Hackett 51-24 on Monday.

Katie McBroom, Cedarville: Scored 12 points against Hackett.

Kailey France, Mountainburg: Scored 11 points against Future School.

Emily Henson, Mountainburg: Scored 10 points against Future School.

Boys

Ethan Gregory, Mountainburg: Scored 30 points as Mountainburg (15-3, 7-1) defeated Johnson County Westside 59-38 on Tuesday night. He also had 22 points against Future School on Feb. 1.

Austin Cluck, Cedarville: Scored 24 points in the first half and finished with 29 as the Pirates defeated Hackett 68-23.

Austin Swaim, Cedarville: Scored 22 points against Hackett.

Waylon Cluck, Mountainburg: Scored 15 points for the Dragons in two different games on Monday and Tuesday.

Zach Jones, Mountainburg: Finished with 18 points in the 90-31 win against Future School.

Joseph Lewis, Mulberry: Scored 18 points and the Yellow Jackets defeated St. Paul 41-27 on Monday.

Sam Ortlieb, Mountainburg: Scored 13 points against Future School.

Ian Price, Mulberry: Scored 12 points as the Yellow Jackets beat Oark 44-28.

Dereck Williams, Mulberry: Scored 11 points against Oark, and the Yellow Jackets led 24-9 at halftime.

Jodin Davidson, Mountinburg: Scored 11 points against Future School.

Darryl Kattich, Cedarville: Scored 10 points against Hackett.

COLLEGE

Grant Shankle (Van Buren) got his first save of his collegiate career in his first appearance for UA-Rich Mountain. Shankle threw for three innings with one strikeout as Rich Mountain won 8-4 against Paris (Texas) Junior College on Jan. 29.