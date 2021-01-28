County Roundup: Mulberry's King scores 37; Bowlers earn medalist honors

Girls

Mulberry 71, Thaden 41: Payton King scored a career-high 37 points and was close to single-handedly defeating Thaden on her own.

Amee Parish added 21 points for Mulberry.

Cedarville 54, Charleston 42: The Cedarville Lady Pirates secured their first win in their school's history against the Charleston basketball. Makayla Pearcy led with 21 points and Chloe Morrow tossed in 17 for the win. Anna Hightower added seven.

Haley Reed scored 11 points as the Lady Dragons secured a 38-32 win against Magazine on Tuesday night. Annie Beasley added nine and Maggie Burrough tossed in eight.

Boys

Mulberry 62, Thaden 59: Joseph Lewis scored 22 points in the overtime win. Seven different players scored for the Yellow Jackets. Ian Price had nine points followed by Tyler Williams (eight) and Derek Williams (seven).

Bowling

Caleb Jenkins and Miranda Lockey picked up medalist honors on Tuesday at Midland Bowl in Fort Smith as Van Buren split with Greenwood.

Jenkins rolled a 431 while Lockey had a 316. The Pointers won the men's match, 2382-1879. The Lady Pointers, who are still playing with five bowlers, trailed the Lady Bulldogs, 1740-1336.

Omar Franco and Jake Pullan added a 384 and 383 respectively for Van Buren. Terri Smith had a 226 for Van Buren followed by Courtney Coombes (225) and Rily Brooks (215).