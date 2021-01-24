Charleston girls basketball outlast Cedarville in overtime

Charleston edged Cedarville 36-34 in overtime Saturday and narrowed the gap in the 3A-4 Conference.

Meanwhile, Cedarville defeated Charleston 52-45 in the boy's game.

Cedarville led 12-10 after the first quarter but went 3 of 19 over the next two quarters as Charleston was able to build its largest lead 25-19 with 1:25 remaining.

The Lady Tigers didn't fare much better as they suffered eight turnovers during the same span and had 11 in the fourth quarter and Cedarville was able to take the lead 30-29 after two free throws by Katie McBroom.

"It was a competitive game. I thought both teams played hard defensively," said Charleston coach Jason Rucker. "Both offenses could never get into a flow because both defenses were so good. Those are the kind of games you want to be in as a competitor."

A late foul was compounded with a technical called on Cedarville coach Drew Tencleve after he had some words with one of the referees. Charleston went to the line twice but shot just 1 of 4 to tie the game.

Cedarville was averaging 57 points per game in its last three outings and had a four-game winning streak.

"We would have preferred to play a lot faster than that but that's kind of how the game settled in and turned into a grind-it-out type game," said Tencleve. "The team who made the least amount of mistakes was able to win the basketball game.

"I felt like we put ourselves in position at the end. We never rolled over we had a chance there late in overtime to send it to a second overtime but it just didn't work out."

Cedarville made five trips to the line and shot 6 of 9. The Lady Pirates had a chance to tie the game again in overtime but made just one free throw. Charleston drew a foul with 0.6 seconds left and also made only one free throw to end the game.

"The free throws down the stretch were a bit suspect but we made enough to get the win," said Rucker. "That's all part of it. ... going on the road, playing in a different shooting environment, and just tired legs. I'm super proud of the girls. They found a way to overcome the adversity and just found a way to win."

Charleston had 10 trips to the line (five in overtime) and shot 8 of 19 for the game (4 of 10 in OT).

Juniors Rylee Ross and Gracie Koch played a big role for Charleston in the paint. Ross finished with a game-high 13 points, five rebounds, and four steals. Koch added nine points, six rebounds, and four assists.

Anna Hightower led Cedarville with 11 points.

Lane Hightower, Tommy Metcalf lead Cedarville

Cedarville starting center Dylan Cluck ran into foul trouble early in the boy's game but Lane Hightower and Tommy Metcalf came off the bench to provide some quality minutes for the Pirates.

Both players combined for 14 points and Metcalf had six rebounds

"Tommy is a tough kid and we'll ask him to guard guys bigger than him, but he'll fight for loose balls and rebounds," said Cedarville coach Frank Cluck. "Lane has been playing well of late and shooting the ball really well."

Cedarville has won five in a row.

Cedarville had a 20-6 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Pirates' largest lead was 25-6 after a bucket by Metcalf early in the second quarter.

Charleston clawed its way back and got within four points (43-39) after a bucket by sophomore Brandon Scott, who a game-high 18 points.

Austin Cluck sparked a 9-0 run and Cedarville had a comfortable lead.

"We did a really good job early," Coach Cluck said. "Our intensity was good but we had some letdowns. (Charleston) was more aggressive about going after the loose ball and we let them get back in the game. I'm really proud of my guys the way they handled the basketball there at the end."

Charleston (8-5, 5-3): Ross 13, Groen 10, Koch 9, Oldridge 4.

Cedarville (13-7, 5-2): Hightower 11, McBroom 7, Morrow 4, Pearcy, 4, Marion 4, Oden 2.

Charleston (5-5, 5-3): Scott 18, Mercheka 11, Goodson 7, BrKeeter 6, Curtis 3.

Cedarville (9-7, 5-2): Kattich 13, Swaim 11, ACluck 10, Metcalf 8, Hightower 6, Dickens 2, DCluck 2.