Here are the Arkansas 3A-1 games to watch in the 2021 high school football season

Charleston won its first 3A-1 Conference football title in three seasons in 2020 and is the favorite to win again, but Cedarville and Greenland could contest for the league championship.

Here are the games to watch among the teams in the 3A-1 for the upcoming season.

Mountainburg at Cedarville

When: Sept. 3

Cedarville's seniors are looking to be the first class to sweep Moutainburg since 2014 in the Battle for the North Crawford County Treasure Chest. Cedarville coach Max Washausen aims to even his record against Mountainburg's Tom Harrell, who will retire at the end of the season.

Greenland at Elkins

When: Sept. 10

Greenland had just two losses in the regular season last year, with the first being a 46-28 loss to Elkins. In 2020, Greenland would go on to finish second in the 3A-1 and Elkins was third in the 4A-1.

Charleston at Ozark

When: Sept. 17

Ozark was three points away from winning its third consecutive 4A-4 Conference title while Charleston picked up its fourth 3A-1 title in seven years. Both teams are expected to win their respective conferences this season.

Greenland at Charleston

When: Sept. 24

Greenland finished as the runner-up in the 3A-1 last season with its only league loss being against Charleston in the first week of conference play, 48-18. This game looks like it should decide which direction the conference championship will go.

Charleston at Cedarville

When: Oct. 1

Cedarville has never beaten Charleston. The Crawford County team fell 36-34 on Charleston's turf last season. Cedarville will face Greenland on Oct. 22.