Here are the Arkansas 2A-4 games to watch in the 2021 high school football season

After winning just one game in 2019, Bigelow set a school record for wins and won the 2A-4 football title. Bigelow is the favorite to win the conference title again.

Here are the games to watch among the teams in the 2A-4 for the upcoming season.

Mountainburg at Cedarville

When: Sept. 3

Mountainburg coach Tom Harrell retires at the end of the season, and the team has lost the last two games to Cedarville. The Dragons want to reverse that course as the two battle for the North Crawford County Treasure Chest.

Hector at Dover

When: Sept. 3

Hector and Dover meet up for the second time in the past 10 years despite being just 12 miles from each other in Pope County. Dover, a Class 4A school, had to cancel its last five games of the 2020 season because of low numbers and Hector was fourth.

Magazine at Mountainburg

When: Oct. 1

This begins the toughest portion of Mountainburg's schedule. The Dragons will need momentum to face Bigelow, Hector and Quitman in a four-week span. Magazine is in the same situation. A loss here could make or break the season.

Quitman at Bigelow

When: Oct. 22

The conference title could be decided with this game. Bigelow has won six of the past 10 contests between the two teams, including last season's 47-9 win.

Quitman at Mountainburg

When: Oct. 29

This is senior night for the Dragons and Harrell's final home game. Quitman held on to win 41-38 last season.