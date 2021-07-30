Top Crawford County quarterbacks to watch entering 2021 high school football season

This is the final entry in a series of players to watch unveiled by position. The first five were the defensive backs, linebackers, defensive linemen, offensive backs, and offensive linemen.

These are the quarterbacks to watch for Crawford County high school teams for the 2021 Arkansas high school season:

Connor Brady (6-2, 195), Van Buren, Sr.: Brady emerged during the spring as one of four contenders for quarterback for Van Buren. He was the junior varsity quarterback two years ago.

Isaac Cowett (5-7, 155), Mountainburg, Sr: Cowett takes the start while Noah Johnson moves over to running back.

Cody Dickens (6-3, 160), Cedarville, Sr.: Dickens returns after completing 50-of-105 passes for 946 yards with seven touchdowns a year ago.

Derek Hatcher (5-10, 165), Alma, Jr.: Hatcher saw action in a couple of games last season. He was 9-of-27 passing for 87 yards.

Hunter McAlister (6-6, 215), Alma, Sr.: McAlister was 21-of-32 passing for 251 yards and four touchdowns. He finished with 144 yards on 46 carries and one touchdown.

Presley Nichols (6-1, 175), Van Buren, Jr.: Nichols was last season's junior varsity quarterback.

Other offensive linemen to watch: Joe Trusty, Alma; Jackson Daily, Alma; Lane Hightower, Cedarville; Clark Seeger, Van Buren; Bryce Perkins, Van Buren.