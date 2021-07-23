Top Crawford County offensive linemen to watch entering 2021 high school football season

This is the fifth in a series of players to watch unveiled by position. The first four were the defensive backs, linebackers, defensive linemen, and offensive backs.

Arkansas high school football players will break out their full gear next month in preparation for the 2021 football season.

Here are the offensive linemen to watch for Crawford County teams for the 2021 Arkansas high school season:

Judson Parker (6-5, 290), Alma, Sr.: Parker is one of four returning starters for Alma. The team finished with 2,667 yards of offense.

Nathan Smith (6-3, 275), Alma, Sr.: Smith moved to center in the offseason. Alma converted just 40 percent of its third downs last season.

Tyree Mongold (5-11, 177), Cedarville, Sr.: Cedarville coach Max Washausen said that Mongold has shown a lot of improvement in the offseason. Last year, Cedarville gained 3,771 yards on the ground and 945 through the air.

Sam Shepherd (6-2, 285), Van Buren, Jr.: Shepherd had four starts last season and will help anchor the line. Van Buren had 4,252 yards of offense in 2020.

Trenton Harrison (6-2, 230), Mountainburg, Jr.: Harrison will lead and anchor the line for Mountainburg after starting every game last season.

Other offensive linemen to watch: RJ Billingsley, Alma; Nathan Smith, Alma; Nathaniel Smith, Cedarville; Billy Ketchum, Van Buren; Blake Foley, Mountainburg;