Here are the Arkansas 5A West games to watch in the 2021 high school football season

Harrison football looks for another postseason run with 22 consecutive 5A West victories. Greenbrier and Vilonia look to challenge Harrison for that top spot.

Here are the games to watch among the teams in the 5A West for the 2021 season.

Harrison vs. Magnolia (at Conway)

When: Aug. 27

Both teams open the season at a neutral site in Conway. Harrison won the previous meeting 42-35, the first between the two teams. Magnolia finished second in the 5A South last season. Harrison is expected to be the strongest contender to win the 5A West Conference title, its fifth in five years.

6A WEST GAMES TO WATCH:Here are the Arkansas 6A West games to watch in the 2021 high school football season

Morrilton at Russellville

When: Aug. 27

This has become a storied rivalry as both teams exchanged wins in the past seven seasons. Class 6A Russellville won last year 15-10. Morrilton hasn't lost more than two games in a row since 2012-14. However, Russellville holds the advantage (12-5.

Batesville at Greenbrier

When: Sept. 3

This will be the second nonconference meeting for both teams in eight years. Batesville won last year 31-19. Greenbrier was third in the 5A West and Batesville finished second in the 5A East. Both teams have faced each other twice since 2004 in the playoffs. Batesville won both of those playoff games in 2011 and 2012.

Alma at Van Buren

When: Sept. 3

Alma has won 11 of the last 17 games but the Pointers are looking for their fourth consecutive win between the Crawford County rivals during the 75th meeting.

COUNTY LINEMEN TO WATCH:Top Crawford County defensive line to watch entering 2021 high school football season

Greenbrier at Harrison

When: Oct. 8.

Harrison begins a two-game stretch that could determine the 5A West title. Greenbrier finished runner-up last season and Vilonia was third. Greenbrier and Vilonia won't face each other until the final week of the season.

Morrilton at Harrison

When: Oct. 22

A rematch from last season's 35-34 double-overtime contest. Harrison won and would finish with a perfect 5A West record and Morrilton was fourth overall.