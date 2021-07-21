Top Crawford County running backs to watch entering 2021 high school football season

George "Clay" Mitchell
Press Argus-Courier
Cedarville’s Darryl Kattich breaks into the open field against Charleston on Oct. 2, 2020, at Charleston. Kattich rushed for more than 2,000 yards last season

This is the fourth in a series of players to watch unveiled by position. The first three were the defensive backs, linebackers, and defensive linemen.

With the first of the scrimmages a month away, football is right around the corner.

Here are the running backs to watch for the Crawford County teams for the upcoming season:

Dominic Galvan (5-11, 175), Van Buren, Sr.: Galvan finished last season with 436 yards on 130 carries.

Chi Henry (6-1, 180), Van Buren, Jr.: Henry was the Pointers' second-leading receiver last season with 803 yards on 47 receptions and nine touchdowns.

Noah Johnson (5-11, 165), Mountainburg, Sr.: Johnson paced the Dragons with 906 yards on 118 carries and four touchdowns.

ARKANSAS 6A WEST GAMES TO WATCH:Here are the Arkansas 6A West games to watch in the 2021 high school football season

Darryl Kattich (6-1, 195), Cedarville, Sr.: Kattich rushed for more than 2,000 yards last season and has carried the ball for 3,518 in the last two. The All-State selection averaged 9.2 yards per carry and scored 25 touchdowns.

COACHES ADAPT:For area high school coaches, COVID-19 presented challenges, 'was really emotional at times'

Hayden Partain (6-1, 215), Cedarville, Sr.: Partain had 122 carries for 688 yards and nine touchdowns last season.

Bruce Turney (5-10, 160), Cedarville, Sr.: Turney led the Pirates with 18 catches for 442 yards and four touchdowns.

Other offensive backs to watch: Hayden Morton, Cedarville; Hunter McAllister, Alma; Brady Noyles, Alma; Isaac Cowlett, Mountainburg.