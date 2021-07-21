Top Crawford County running backs to watch entering 2021 high school football season

This is the fourth in a series of players to watch unveiled by position. The first three were the defensive backs, linebackers, and defensive linemen.

With the first of the scrimmages a month away, football is right around the corner.

Here are the running backs to watch for the Crawford County teams for the upcoming season:

Dominic Galvan (5-11, 175), Van Buren, Sr.: Galvan finished last season with 436 yards on 130 carries.

Chi Henry (6-1, 180), Van Buren, Jr.: Henry was the Pointers' second-leading receiver last season with 803 yards on 47 receptions and nine touchdowns.

Noah Johnson (5-11, 165), Mountainburg, Sr.: Johnson paced the Dragons with 906 yards on 118 carries and four touchdowns.

ARKANSAS 6A WEST GAMES TO WATCH:Here are the Arkansas 6A West games to watch in the 2021 high school football season

Darryl Kattich (6-1, 195), Cedarville, Sr.: Kattich rushed for more than 2,000 yards last season and has carried the ball for 3,518 in the last two. The All-State selection averaged 9.2 yards per carry and scored 25 touchdowns.

COACHES ADAPT:For area high school coaches, COVID-19 presented challenges, 'was really emotional at times'

Hayden Partain (6-1, 215), Cedarville, Sr.: Partain had 122 carries for 688 yards and nine touchdowns last season.

Bruce Turney (5-10, 160), Cedarville, Sr.: Turney led the Pirates with 18 catches for 442 yards and four touchdowns.

Other offensive backs to watch: Hayden Morton, Cedarville; Hunter McAllister, Alma; Brady Noyles, Alma; Isaac Cowlett, Mountainburg.