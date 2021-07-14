Here are the Arkansas 6A West games to watch in the 2021 high school football season

Last season, Greenwood emerged as the conference champs and the state champion, but the 6A West has a number of contenders for both titles this season.

Here are the games to watch among the teams in the 6A West for the 2021 football season.

Fayetteville at Greenwood

When: Aug. 27

Greenwood's only loss last season before the team won the next 14 contests and the Class 6A state title. Fayetteville finished 5-5 last season and lost in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs.

Benton vs. Bryant, Aug. 28

When: Aug. 28

The rivalry goes back to 1974 between the two Saline County football teams. Bryant has been unbeaten in the Salt Bowl since 2006 including last year's 48-7 win en route to winning the Class 7A state football title. The game moved to War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock in 2000 to accommodate the fans. The contest averages over 20,000 fans making it one of the most-watched high school games in the state.

Alma at Van Buren

When: Sept. 3

The two teams meet at Blakemore Field in the game known as the Battle of the Bone as the Pointers look for their fourth consecutive win between the Crawford County rivals as both teams meet for the 75th time. Alma has won 11 of the last 17 games.

White Hall at Parkview

When: Sept. 10

White Hall finished fourth in the same conference (5A Central) as Pulaski Academy and LR Christian took the Top two spots. The team will be another contender for the playoffs and a good early test for Parkview before facing Greenwood on Sept. 24.

Greenwood vs. Parkview

When: Sept. 24

Both teams missed their meeting last season when Parkview had to cancel due to COVID-19 issues. Parkview finished third in the 6A West after it missed two conference games. Parkview's only conference loss was to Benton, 30-20, in Week 5.

Parkview faces Greenwood and Lake Hamilton in back-to-back games.

Lake Hamilton at Greenwood

When: Nov. 5

Last season's conference championship was decided in the final week of the regular season. Greenwood won 38-28.