Coaching changes in store for Cedarville baseball and Mulberry basketball

A few changes are in store for Cedarville and Mulberry this fall in the coaching department.

Lady Yellow Jackets' Arel Ferguson returns to her alma mater while Mulberry welcomes home one of its former players in Drew Tencleve, as he takes on additional coaching duties with the baseball program.

Mulberry

Ferguson will be the new softball coach and the seventh-grade girls' coach and serve as an assistant for Daniel Cornelison for the high school and junior high girls basketball teams.

The Lady Yellow Jackets were 16-82 through the first four seasons with Ferguson, but finished 18-9 overall and 10-1 in the 1A-1 West last year with a berth to the regional tournament.

"I really enjoyed my time there and love coaching and living in the community," Ferguson said. "I will miss it there, but I'm excited for the opportunity to come back home to coach."

Also returning home is former basketball player Logan Hayes, who played for Jim Anderson and graduated from Mulberry in 2012, to coach the Lady Yellow Jackets.

Hayes was the coach at Class 1A St. Joe in the Ozark Mountain School District. He became an assistant coach when the three schools (St. Joe, Bruno-Pyatt, and Western Grove) in the district combined teams last season. Hayes will coach both Mulberry and Pleasant View squads.

"I'm excited. It's been the goal for a while," Hayes said. "I've been away for the first four years, and it just seems like a good time to come back home. When I was in school the girls program had a lot of success. I want to get things rolling on how they used to be and hopefully get back to the state tournament."

Cedarville

Tencleve, the high school girls basketball coach, will take on additional duties as the baseball coach. This will be Tencleve's third head coaching role at Cedarville in the past 14 years. He began as the boys basketball coach and coached the Lady Pirates last year. Tencleve replaces Matt Chandler.

Assistant coach Jarrod Remer departed from Cedarville earlier this summer to join the Butterfield Trail coaching staff in Van Buren. Remer was at Cedarville for 10 years and assisted in football, basketball and headed up the girls track team.

Cedarville hired Dustin Shelby as an assistant coach. Shelby comes from a coaching stint at Perryville and is a former standout from Charleston.